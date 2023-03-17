KEY POINTS Steve Harvey has amassed an estimated fortune of $200 million

Harvey allegedly earned $10 million from his hosting job on "Family Feud"

Harvey launched business ventures under Steve Harvey Global from 2017 to 2018

Steve Harvey has become one of the richest television hosts in the world.

The 66-year-old comedian and TV personality, famously known for hosting the game shows "Family Feud" and "Celebrity Family Feud," now has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Harvey started his career as a standup comedian in the 1980s before starring in his sitcom, "The Steve Harvey Show," which spanned six seasons on the WB Network. He has since transitioned into the hosting industry and manned his nationally syndicated radio show, "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," since 2000.

The veteran host amassed his fortune from several endeavors that amounted to $45 million between June 2017 to June 2018 and June 2018 to June 2019, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Out of the eight-digit annual salary, $10 million came from his hosting stints on "Family Feud," for which he earned a Daytime Emmy Awards nomination in 2013 under the outstanding talk show host and outstanding game show host category.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify the accuracy of the value. But another outlet, Live About, reported that Harvey earned $20,000 for every half-hour episode on the game show.

While another $20 million came from his radio hosting duties, it was unclear where the remaining $15 million came from. In 2017, however, Harvey united all his business ventures under Steve Harvey Global (SHG).

SHG runs his in-house production company East 112, which develops and produces varying content across digital, documentary and feature films, animation, and scripted and unscripted TV. It has since executive produced "Little Big Shots" and "Think Like A Man" and obtained the license to produce "Family Feud" internationally, according to SHG's official website.

The following year, Harvey launched his personal and professional development platform, Vault Empowers — "a learning hub for future leaders, entrepreneurs, and corporate visionaries," the website's description read.

He also unveiled Harvey Ventures, which reportedly invests in "companies and people focused on technology, education, and entertainment" in an effort "to enhance communities and individual lives through its investments and partnerships rooted in a disciplined approach focused on generating results."

Under SHG, Harvey also launched the Sand and Soul Festival, an annual event held at the Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas, featuring live music, comedy and a Q&A session with the founder himself.

Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Bridges, have also invested in launching a foundation named The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which aims to provide youth services that will help "cultivate the next generation of responsible leaders."

The foundation also provides mentoring, educational enrichment, mental wellness support, life transformation skills and global service initiatives.

As for real estate, the host purchased a 35,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta back in 2020 for $15 million. It was previously owned by Tyler Perry and sold to an evangelist named David Turner for $17.5 million in 2016.