Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Wednesday said she believes Donald Trump and his wife Melania will inevitably get divorced amid the ex-president's indictment in hush money payments made in 2016.

Speaking in an interview on the Australian radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Daniels, 44, said that while she has not spoken to Melania, the former first lady might invite her as a witness at her divorce hearing with Donald.

"She knows how to find me. Maybe she'll ask me to testify at her divorce hearing," Daniels said.

The former porn actress later backtracked her statement, adding that she did not wish to "speak for another woman." However, she noted that Melania's silence on her affair with Donald in 2006 "speaks more than words."

"She hasn't said anything. Silence sometimes speaks more than words and she was not with him at his arraignment," Daniels said.

Melania and Donald married in 2005 after dating for eight years. The couple welcomed their son Barron in 2006. Months after, Donald allegedly had an affair with Daniels and is said to have later paid her $130,000 in 2016 in exchange for her silence.

Details of the hush money payment first surfaced in a report by The Wall Street Journal in January 2018. Daniels then sued Trump in March of the same year in an attempt to invalidate her nondisclosure agreement.

In 2019, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office subpoenaed the Trump Organization for records related to the payments. Over the next few years, several charges of tax-related fraud were brought against the company's executives.

In March of this year, Trump himself was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. All of the charges stemmed from his involvement in the hush money payments to Daniels.

"This evening we contacted Mr. Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.'s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement at the time.

Earlier this month, Trump was arrested and brought to a criminal court where he pled not guilty to all 34 charges. It is unclear when the case will be brought to trial.