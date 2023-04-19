KEY POINTS Trump wants to secure Florida's Republican endorsers while DeSantis has yet to announce his 2024 bid

He has secured endorsements for the 2024 election from 3 Florida lawmakers

Trump also reportedly landed the support of members of Florida's congressional delegation in Washington

Former President Donald Trump is planning to "mindf*ck" Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., with his new campaign strategy for the 2024 presidential election, according to a report.

On Tuesday, Trump's campaign team rolled out a new political operation in Florida in hopes of securing the state's Republican endorsers while DeSantis has yet to announce an official bid 2024 presidential run. Trump is also expected to roll out other different campaigns in Florida over the coming days as part of an effort to "embarrass and mindf*uck DeSantis," a source familiar with the plans told Rolling Stone.

Trump's plan appears to have worked after three Florida lawmakers — specifically Reps. Greg Steube, John Rutherford and Brian Mast — this week endorsed the former president for the 2024 election.

"I'm happy to endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024," Steube told Newsmax on Monday. "He's the only person that can reverse, on day one, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration and the type of things that have happened under the Biden administration would have never happened under President Trump."

"As a former sheriff, I understand the importance of a fair and impartial system of justice. As strong Republicans, we must restore law, order and justice to our country, and President Trump is the right person to do it," Rutherford wrote in a tweet.

In addition to the Florida lawmakers, Trump has allegedly landed the support of seven members of the state's congressional delegation in Washington, according to Rolling Stone.

The endorsement debacle is not the first sign suggesting that DeSantis' 2024 campaign could be in trouble. On Wednesday, Republican megadonor Ken Langone said that while he is eager to support DeSantis for president in 2024, he has some concerns after the Florida governor signed a six-week abortion ban, per The Washington Post.

DeSantis has also earned the ire of the public and fellow lawmakers over the past weeks after school book bans and a fight with Disney over its efforts to stop the governor from seizing some control of the company's parks and properties in Orlando.

Their feud began after Disney last year denounced Florida's HB 1557 law, dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The law aims to limit early education teachings focused on sexual orientation or gender identity.