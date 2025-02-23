A straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week has Vice President JD Vance slated as President Trump's heir apparent.

Vance was the preference of 61% of the 1,022 attendees to succeed Trump in 2028, The Daily Beast reported.

CPAC describes itself as the "largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world."

"You guys are the conservative movement, you guys are the thought leaders, the opinion leaders. We asked folks who they thought would be the Republican nominee, who they preferred for the Republican for president in 2028. And who is it?," Jim McLaughlin, president of McLaughlin & Associates Polls said at CPAC according to Fox News. "JD Vance. And why? Because he's viewed as the closest thing to Donald Trump."

According to The Daily Beast, Vance was far-and-away the preference of conference attendees. Former White House Chief adviser Steven Bannon polled at 12%, while Florida Governor and former presidential candidate Ron DeSantis garnered 7%.

Rounding out the field was former Florida U.S. Senator and current Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 3%. President Trump's son Don Jr. garnered 2%.

Originally published on Latin Times