Hyunjin is the first K-pop act to serve as global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand

Hyunjin recently attended Versace's "La Vacanza" fashion show in Cannes, France

Stray Kids member Hyunjin has been named the newest global brand ambassador for Versace, making history as the first-ever K-pop act to form such a partnership with the Italian luxury fashion house.

On Thursday, the Milan-based luxury brand announced via Instagram that the 23-year-old visual of the group is the newest addition to its family.

Versace also released an image of Hyunjin rocking clothing from the brand.

The idol will be the official face of Versace's Holiday 2023 campaign and star in a series of images and videos, WWD reported. The campaign will be launched in November.

Speaking on his appointment, Hyunjin said, "I'm so excited to be starting my Versace journey as a global ambassador and to make beautiful moments together. I am both inspired and [honored] to play a part in the House's truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude! I'm filled with anticipation and can't wait to experience the artistic synergy with Donatella."

In a statement, veteran fashion designer Donatella Versace described Hyunjin as "a true Versace man" and said she loves how confidently and freely he expresses himself.

"I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world, and for me, Hyunjin has great new energy and creativity," she said.

The ambassadorship may not come as a surprise to some. The Stray Kids member previously hinted at his ties with the brand in May when he appeared at Versace's "La Vacanza" fashion show in Cannes, France.

At the time, he was spotted alongside "Youth" hitmaker Troye Sivan, "Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley, and rapper Future.

Hyunjin was also present during the opening of the luxury brand's pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea, earlier this month and was given the honor of being the first celebrity to enter the store, per Allkpop. He was the only male K-pop idol invited.

The rapper-dancer joins the roster of famous K-pop idols who have scored ambassadorships with popular luxury brands. The list includes BTS' RM with Bottega Veneta, BLACKPINK's Jennie with Chanel, BTS' Jimin with Dior and Tiffany & Co., and NewJeans' Danielle with Burberry.

Hyunjin and his Stray Kids bandmates Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. are gearing up for their "5-STAR Dome Tour 2023," which will kick off at the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, on Aug. 16 and 17.

They will be performing at three other domes in Japan, as well as the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.