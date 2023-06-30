KEY POINTS Five members of SEVENTEEN have the biggest group album orders in China

Over 275,000 copies of NCT's Taeyong solo album were purchased by his Chinese fansite

A Chinese fansite of aespa's Karina made the biggest group order so far this year

K-pop fans outside South Korea often join group album orders to purchase their K-pop idols' albums, and China is one of the leading countries in terms of group album orders.

In China, there are fanbases of K-pop groups or idols they call "bars." K-pop China bars can either support a whole group or an individual member. They organize group orders for albums and merchandise, facilitate birthday projects and the like.

China bars focused on individual members are bigger and more dedicated. Just recently, BTS V's largest fan club in China, Baidu V Bar, raised $138,000 for Taehyung's upcoming solo album, even though there are no official details yet about its release.

Here are the top 15 K-pop idols with the biggest Chinese bar group album orders in the first half of 2023:

15. IVE's Wonyoung

A Chinese fansite for IVE's Jang Won-young – more popularly known as Wonyoung – made a group order of 168,880 copies of IVE's album "I've IVE."

14. SEVENTEEN'S Hoshi



SEVENTEEN's Hoshi's fansite in China purchased 170,369 copies of SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album, "FML," which featured double title tracks "F*ck My Life" and "Super."

13. SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan

A Chinese fansite for SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan made a group order of 171,225 copies of his group's "FML" album, which was released on April 24.

12. SEVENTEEN's Jun



A Chinese fansite of SEVENTEEN's Wen Junhui – known by his stage name Jun – ordered 171,917 copies of the 13-member group's "FML" album.

11. aespa's Winter

Aespa's Winter's fansite in China purchased 176,253 copies of the girl group's third mini album, "My World, which was released on May 8.

10. (G)I-DLE's Yuqi



(G)I-DLE's Yuqi's Chinese fansite made a group order of 182,816 album copies of (G)I-DLE's sixth mini album, "I Feel."

9. TXT's Soobin

A Chinese fansite of Tomorrow X Together's leader, Soobin, purchased 228,779 copies of TXT's "The Name Chapter: Temptation" album.

8. NCT's Taeyong



When Taeyong of NCT released his debut solo mini album "SHALALA" on June 5, his Chinese fansite made a group order of 275,271 albums.

7. SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo's fansite in China purchased 301,740 album copies of "FML," the K-pop boy group's best-selling album.

6. aespa's NingNing

A Chinese fansite of aespa's Chinese member and maknae (youngest) made a group order of 309,086 albums for aespa's "My World" album.

5. Stray Kids' Felix

A Chinese fansite of Stray Kids' dancer and rapper Felix made a group order of 360,134 copies of Stray Kids' third full album, "5-Star."

4. TXT's Yeonjun

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun's Chinese fansite purchased 394,165 copies of TXT's "The Name Chapter: Temptation" album.

3. Stray Kids' Hyunjin



Stray Kids' Hyunjin's Chinese fansite made a group order of 410,318 copies of his group's third full album, "5-Star."

2. SEVENTEEN's The8

A Chinese fansite of SEVENTEEN's Chinese member Xu Minghao – better known as The8 – purchased 456,453 copies of SEVENTEEN's "FML" album.

1. aespa's Karina

Aespa's Karina's Chinese fansite made the biggest group album orders by purchasing 476,043 copies of aespa's "My World" album.

In 2022, Chinese fansites dedicated to aespa's Karina ranked in the fifth highest spot, with a purchasing power amounting to $3.1 million for the group's "Girls" EP.