Fourth-generation K-Pop boy group Stray Kids will be featured in Lil Durk's "All My Life" remix, which is already available for pre-saving and previewing.

On Wednesday, American rapper Lil Durk announced his song "All My Life" featuring another American rapper J. Cole, the lead single of his "Almost Healed" album, will have two remixes: the Burna Boy remix and the Stray Kids remix.

Lil Durk said he will bring his song "From Chicago to the World" with the remixes of Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy and K-Pop boy group Stray Kids.

From Chicago to the world 🌎 Need yall to feel me on this remix! Let’s keep the positivity going 🤍 Remix pack dropping on Friday shoutout @burnaboy 🇳🇬 @Stray_Kids 🇰🇷 @JColeNC 🇺🇸https://t.co/ZjhJijrcnl — THE VOICE (@lildurk) October 11, 2023

At the same time, Stray Kids took to its X, formerly Twitter, account to share the pre-save links of its "All My Life" remix. The Stray Kids remix of Lil Durk and J. Cole's song can be pre-saved on Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes Store.

The remix version of "All My Life" featuring Stray Kids, which will be released on Friday, is Lil Durk's first collaboration with a Korean boy group.

Lil Durk's song "All My Life" feat. J. Cole debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving the American rapper his highest-charting song as a lead artist.

The song's release was accompanied by a music video, which "serves as a touching reminder that while the youth are indeed the future, it takes efforts from their elders to clear the way for them," per Uproxx, a news and discussion website geared toward the youth.

In "All My Life," Lil Durk reflects on his journey to fame and how determined he is to change the public's perception of him, per Hot New Hip-Hop.

Lil Durk's introspective rap song talks about issues children are experiencing, such as child support, self-harm and drug abuse, and what he's been trying to do personally to try to ignite change and make the world a better place.

In other news, Stray Kids announced that it will release its "Rock-Star" mini-album on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. KST. Alongside the mini-album's release date, Stray Kids revealed where its fans – called STAYs – can pre-save/pre-add "Rock-Star."

STAYs are in for a treat because October will be filled with several content releases leading to the launch of Stray Kids' upcoming mini-album.

Aside from numerous image and video releases, a "Seoul Special (Unveil 13)" concert awaits Stray Kids' fans on Oct. 21 and 22.

The "Seoul Special (Unveil 13)" will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Per Allkpop, tickets for the concert have already sold out.