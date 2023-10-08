KEY POINTS The Kid LAROI posted a photo with Jungkook on his Instagram account

The Australian singer-songwriter and rapper hinted at a collab with Jungkook

Jungkook is slated to release his solo debut album, "Golden," on Nov. 3

The previous speculations about a collaboration between BTS' Jungkook and The Kid LAROI are confirmed to be true.

Late in September, rumors about a Jungkook X The Kid LAROI collaboration made rounds online when the latter posted Jungkook's cover of "STAY" on his Instagram Story with the finger heart, crying smiling face and soon emojis.

On Sunday, The Kid LAROI took to Instagram to share a photo of him with Jungkook and captioned his post with, "me & JK ✌️🥹🖤🔜 #toomuch," confirming the previous collaboration speculations.

Before uploading his photo with the youngest member of BTS, The Kid LAROI posted an Instagram Story with the text "Was it too much?" and a Jungkook Funko Pop in the background.

The Australian singer-songwriter and rapper has been posting several hints about the collaboration before he uploaded his photo with Jungkook.

Aside from his Instagram Stories, he followed Jungkook and British rapper Central Cee on TikTok at once. He follows only them on the platform.

BTS fan account @taesoothe noted on X, formerly Twitter, that The Kid LAROI recently posted a lot with Central Cee and Jungkook in ten days.

The Kid LAROI reportedly has news coming this Tuesday, which fans suspect is the formal announcement of the collaboration.

It is alleged that "Too Much" will be a collaboration between Jungkook, The Kid Laroi and Central Cee.

The Kid LAROI previously shared that he was a fan of BTS. In a 2021 video exclusive with Hits Radio, the singer answered questions related to him on the internet. The video was titled, "The Kid LAROI On Justin Bieber's Biggest Fear & BTS Collab! | The Kid LAROI Answers The Internet."

After reading the question, "What if The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber make a 'STAY' remix and put Jungkook in it?" he responded, "I'm a big fan of BTS."

According to him, collaborating with BTS was "pretty sick." He said he would love to collaborate with the group if BTS were down with it.

Meanwhile, BigHit Music has released three sets of concept photos – "Shine," "Solid" and "Substance" – as part of the promotions for Jungkook's solo debut album "Golden."

The "Seven" and "3D" singer will release his mini-album on Nov. 3. The album is said to be inspired by Jungkook's golden moments as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS and as a solo artist.

"Golden" will feature 11 tracks, including his previously released solo digital singles, "Seven" feat. Latto and "3D" feat. Jack Harlow.