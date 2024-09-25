A recently conducted survey measured optimism across the country to determine which state has the most optimistic residents. Wyoming, the nation's 44th state, rich in Cowboy lore and wide open spaces, took the number one spot.

"The Bowl Half Full" study, inspired by the idiom about seeing the glass as half full or half empty, was a collaboration between yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions, Wakefield Research, and Dr. Deepika Chopra, a behavioral scientist nicknamed "The Optimism Doctor."

An e-mail survey completed by 5,000 nationally representative US adults measured optimism using a scale of 0 to 10, according to Icelandic Provisions.

The scale, called the Optimism Barometer Index, uses answers to questions about feelings and perceptions to determine each respondent's index score.

Results determined Wyoming, California, New Jersey, Alabama and Maryland are leading the nation in optimism.

Wyoming claimed the top spot with an Optimism Index Score of 7.2.

"In Wyoming, 82% of residents wake up ready to own the day compared to 62% of Americans, and 98% of residents are willing to retry failed projects compared to 90% of Americans," the study revealed.

In California, whose score is 7.1, 43% of residents feel well-rested and 81% start their day with a healthy breakfast. The national averages are 35% and 62%, respectively.

Tied with California's score, "New Jersey's high optimism is attributed to a strong focus on physical health, with 45% of residents feeling they get enough exercise, compared to just a third of Americans," results indicate.

Alabama and Maryland also tied with 7.0 Optimism Index Scores.

Originally published by Latin Times.