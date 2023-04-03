KEY POINTS BTS member Suga will make his solo debut months after BTS' hiatus

Suga will release "D-Day," the final installment of his "Agust D" mixtape trilogy

"D-Day" will hit streaming platforms on April 21

BigHit Music has just announced the release date of BTS member Suga's official solo debut album, which will hit streaming platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music later this month.

On Saturday, the South Korean entertainment label revealed that the 30-year-old rapper will release his official solo album, "D-Day."

It will be the final installment in his mixtape trilogy, alongside 2016's "Agust D" and 2020's "D-2." The record will dive into the "personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist," according to Soompi. A pre-release track will also drop on Friday.

Though the solo album is not the "Daechwita" hitmaker's first solo release, it's his first solo project after BTS — consisting of members RM, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin — took a hiatus as a group in June last year.

Last month, South Korean media outlet SpoTV News reported that Suga could be working on a collaboration with South Korean soloist IU. If confirmed, it marks the duo's second project following their 2020 song "Eight."

But BigHit Music seemingly debunked the claims, telling Sports Today that it was "difficult to confirm," according to NME. It is also unclear if the track will be in Suga's upcoming solo album.

Fans, known as ARMY, have been anticipating Suga's solo debut since he announced that he would embark on a solo tour across several cities worldwide, including Los Angeles, Oakland, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore and Seoul.

The tour is called "Agust D," after his second stage moniker. It will kick off with a back-to-back show at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27. It will conclude in his home country South Korea's capital Seoul on June 25 at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

The rapper-producer will also star in his first solo documentary with Disney+, "Suga: Road to D-Day." It will follow Suga's journey to "find a new dream in life" as he travels across countries in the U.S., Asia and Europe to seek "inspiration in the form of new sounds and unprecedented experiences," a press release from Billboard's Japan read.

Suga will also enlist in South Korea's military service soon. Though his enlistment date has not been confirmed yet, another South Korean media outlet, The Korea Herald, reported that unnamed "military and music industry sources" claimed that the singer would be rendering his service as a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier.

Following the report, BTS' label released a statement responding to the source's claims: "[The BTS members] will be enlisting in the military in order according to their individual plans. We cannot confirm [the] information on their personal matters."

Currently, Jin is the first BTS member to serve in South Korea's military. The six remaining members have yet to announce their official enlistment dates.

"D-Day" is slated to hit streaming platforms on April 21.