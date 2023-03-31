KEY POINTS Suga unveiled the teaser for his Disney+ documentary "SUGA: Road to D-Day"

"SUGA: Road to D-Day" will be "coming soon" on Disney+ and Weverse

The BTS member will embark on a solo tour called "Agust D" in April

BTS member Suga will embark on a solo journey around the world in his upcoming documentary with Disney+, titled "SUGA: Road to D-DAY."

On Thursday, the 30-year-old South Korean rapper unveiled the teaser for his first-ever solo documentary via BTS' official YouTube Channel "BangtanTV."

In the 35-second clip, Suga is seen going on a road trip, performing on stage and strolling the streets of several cities across different countries, including Seoul, Tokyo, Pyeongchang, Las Vegas, Malibu and many more.

"It's my first time walking down this road. I'm really excited right now. Whenever a concert ends, and I go in, [and say], 'Ah, I'm tired," the "Dynamite" hitmaker said in the teaser. "It's my first time doing this in my life! Even in [South] Korea, I've never done this before."

No further details have been released. But according to a report from Japan's Billboard, "Suga: Road To D-Day" will follow the journey of the BTS member to "find a new dream in life" amid working on his solo album and preparing for his solo tour called "Agust D," named after his other stage moniker and self-titled 2016 mixtape.

Though it is unclear when the documentary will premiere, the teaser hinted that it would be "coming soon globally" on Disney+ and Weverse — the official fan community app for K-pop idols.

Suga is the second BTS member to release a solo project with Disney+, following his fellow member J-Hope, who released his solo documentary, "J-Hope in the Box," in February.

Later this year, the streaming platform will also release a "music docu-series," starring all BTS members RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, V, Suga, and J-Hope, titled "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star." Its premiere date has yet to be announced.

The South Korean superstars are currently on a hiatus as a group to pursue solo projects and to prepare for their mandatory enlistment in South Korea's military.

Suga's solo tour will kick off with a back-to-back show at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27.

The U.S. leg of the tour will conclude in May before the singer jets off to Asia, where he will perform two shows each in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and his home country, South Korea.

Suga was also named the newest global ambassador for the Italian fashion house Valentino in January. He will be fronting the luxury brand's Maison Valentino Essentials campaign.

Check out the official "SUGA: Road to D-Day" teaser below.