The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case Thursday that could have far-reaching implications for the upcoming presidential election in November.

At the center of the dispute is whether former President Donald Trump can be disqualified from a state primary ballot due to allegations of engaging in an insurrection following his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, including the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The case originated in Colorado, where Trump was removed from the GOP primary ballot by the state Supreme Court. However, the forthcoming ruling from the nation's highest court could have implications beyond Colorado, potentially shaping Trump's political future.

Plaintiffs in the case argue that Trump's actions following the 2020 election automatically disqualify him from holding office, citing the 14th Amendment passed after the Civil War. They assert that Trump's involvement in the Capitol riot constitutes an insurrection, rendering him ineligible for public office.

Trump's legal team counters that the case represents an overreach, arguing that the 14th Amendment does not apply to the president. They contend that Trump did not engage in insurrection and call for clarity from Congress on how to interpret and enforce the amendment.

The Supreme Court's ruling could profoundly impact the 2024 presidential election, with potential consequences for Trump and future candidates facing similar challenges.

The decision, expected before the Super Tuesday primaries in early March, will determine whether Trump remains on primary ballots across the country, setting the stage for a critical legal showdown with implications for American democracy.