The U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision Monday with huge implications for the Colorado primary election and the political landscape at large.

Following intense scrutiny over former President Donald Trump's alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, the court ruled in favor of Trump's eligibility to appear on Colorado's primary ballot, which takes place tomorrow on Super Tuesday.

The Supreme Court delivered a unanimous opinion on the Colorado ballot ruling. Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson agreed with the opinion, but had some qualms with how the majority wrote the decision. "The result could well be that a single candidate would be declared ineligible in some states, but not others, based on the same conduct," the ruling noted.

In a post to his Truth Social platform shortly after the Supreme Court's Colorado ballot ruling came down, Trump stated, "BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!"

The legal dispute began when the Colorado Supreme Court determined that Trump was ineligible for the state's primary ballot, citing his purported role in inciting the insurrection. However, a temporary hold was placed on this ruling pending the Supreme Court's review.

Central to the legal debate was Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits individuals who engaged in insurrection from holding public office. The amendment was primarily used to prevent Confederate veterans from holding public office during Reconstruction.

The significance of this case extends beyond Colorado, as similar challenges have arisen in other states like Maine and Illinois. Anti-Trump forces have vigorously sought to disqualify him from appearing on the ballot, citing his alleged role in instigating the January 6 violence and his delaying in calling off his supporters.

During oral arguments before the Supreme Court, justices from both conservative and liberal wings expressed concerns about the broader ramifications of states' actions potentially influencing a presidential election nationwide. The court's unanimous decision underscores the gravity of the matter and its implications for the democratic process.

The ruling comes at a critical juncture, just one day before Colorado's primary election. With Trump as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in November, the stakes were undeniably high.

Observers note the significance of the US Supreme Court's involvement in this matter, particularly given its 6-3 conservative majority, which includes three justices appointed by Trump himself. The court's unanimous decision sends a clear message about the boundaries of acceptable conduct for political candidates and underscores the importance of upholding constitutional principles.

The ruling is the first of many pending legal decisions for Trump, who is confronting federal and state criminal charges. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in April regarding Trump's expansive assertion of presidential immunity.