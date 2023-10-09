KEY POINTS A Suzy fan account made an X thread on South Korean celebrities imitating Suzy's "flirting smile"

Suzy showcased her "flirting smile" when she appeared as a guest on "Jo Hyun-ah's Thursday Night" in April

Jo Hyun-ah asked the South Korean actress-singer some tips on how to get someone to fall for her

The "flirting smile" South Korean actress-singer Suzy previously showcased on "Jo Hyun-ah's Thursday Night" is going viral again as other K-Pop idols and celebrities are starting to do it, too.

The "Doona!" star previously shared her "flirting smile" when MC and singer Jo Hyun-ah asked her if she had learned any new flirting skills.

According to her, instead of smiling widely, the mouth should be closed first, and the lips should be parted against the teeth.

Smiling while showing the gums lightly will reportedly make one look naive and sweet. However, she said that doing this smile may initially look foolish.

Here are some of the K-Pop idols who took note of it and did "Suzy's flirting smile," as posted on @suzycontents' X, formerly Twitter, thread.

1.

NMIXX's Haewon, Kyujin, Jiwoo and Bae

NMIXX's vocalist Haewon reportedly learned "Suzy's flirting smile" from Suzy's appearance on "Jo Hyun-ah's Thursday Night" and kept on doing it since.

Her other bandmates Kyujin, Jiwoo and Bae have been imitating Suzy's smile, too, as seen in their live broadcasts and other video content. According to Haewon, her bandmate Bae does "Suzy's flirting smile" really well.

2.

ATEEZ's San and Seong Hwa

🐱: Hyung they ask to do flirting smile

🐱: Why it's called flirting?

🐰: Bcz Suzy sbn said it like that

🐱: isn't it flirting bcz Suzy sbn did it?

🐰: u're right

🐱: I don't think anyone could do it

🐱: hyung your front teeth look like bunny

🐰: BUNNY? 👀pic.twitter.com/2IPpuzn4up — ✧ (@allforsan710) October 8, 2023

ATEEZ's Seong Hwa has been notorious for imitating "Suzy's flirting smile" and has been doing it in many of his live broadcasts.

One time, he even taught his bandmate San how to do it. When San shared that he thinks not anyone can pull it off, Seong Hwa said he can do it by making his front teeth look like that of a bunny.

3.

NewJeans' Minji

Though there's no picture yet of NewJeans' Minji doing "Suzy's flirting smile," she shared in a Phoning chat update that she's into it these days.

"I want to show you, but it's too dangerous to share a picture," the 19-year-old member of NewJeans quipped.

4.

Stray Kids' Felix, Han, I.N, Lee Know and Hyunjin

Five out of eight Stray Kids members have reportedly done the "Suzy flirting smile." According to a viral TikTok video by Stray Kids fan account @browni_bacon, members Felix, Han, I.N, Lee Know and Hyunjin already showcased "Suzy's flirting smile."

While "Suzy's flirting smile" was supposed to make someone fall in love, the Stray Kids' goofy versions will make people laugh instead.

5.

NCT Dream's Jeno

jeno did the suzy flirting smile 😆



cr. maeng_0423 pic.twitter.com/Q8Zdam9ctW — 젠몽 (@jenmong23) September 2, 2023

In September, during a fan meeting by WITHMUU, a K-Pop store in South Korea, NCT Dream's Jeno was asked to do "Suzy's flirting smile," and he happily did it.

"Another student [is] added in [the class]. Suzy's flirting smile is the trend," one fan commented on Jeno's entry.

6.

Jaejoong

On Sept. 14, former TVXQ and JYJ member Jaejoong uploaded the eighth episode of "Jae Friends," where South Korean comedian Park Se-mi was the guest.

Park Se-mi taught Jaejoong how to do the "Suzy flirting smile." Following his guest's instructions, Jaejoong smiled only with his front teeth, drawing laughter from his guest and staff.