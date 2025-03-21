A designer has been banned from Nebraska's fashion week after a model walked the runway in a jacket adorned with a pinwheel resembling a swastika.

The controversial garment, created by designer Kelli Molczyk, sparked backlash after it was showcased as part of Omaha Fashion Week, held between February 27 and March 1.

Organizers claim they were unaware of the design until it appeared on stage, at which point they immediately removed it from the show and barred Molczyk from future participation.

"I was appalled at the sight of a hate symbol walking on the runway. The anger that it evoked in me was palpable and I had to calm myself before talking with anyone," Omaha Fashion Week producer Brook Hudson said in a statement.

"Omaha Fashion Week stands against hate," Hudson continued, adding that Molczyk was removed as a panelist and new protocols will be put in place to prevent similar incidents.

Social media users condemned the design's appearance and applauded the event organizer's for taking immediate action. "Nazis shouldn't feel safe," read the top comment.

Molczyk also shared a statement, defending herself in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the design and its inspiration: an antique pinwheel quilt that she said was never intended to resemble a swastika.

"I have never been a part of a hate organization, and I condemn, in the strongest terms, the swastika and any form of hate speech or conduct," she wrote, calling any suggestion otherwise "reprehensible and defamatory."

It's uncertain what the future holds for Molczyk's fashion line as the community contends with backlash to the jacket.

