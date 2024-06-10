Sweltering Heat In Arizona, Nevada This Week; No Signs Of Relief In Forecast
There is no sign of the intense heat getting more forgiving in the coming week as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in the US southwest, particularly in Arizona and Nevada, before moving to the eastern U.S.
According to NBC News, there are 18 million people under heat alerts until Thursday, in the southwest and in some parts of California. There is a possibility that temperatures can go as much as 15 degrees higher by Wednesday, approaching record heat.
From Tuesday through Thursday, the Phoenix metro area, and some parts of northwest and south-central Arizona, could breach triple-digit temperatures. Based on the National Weather Service Prediction Center's report, the high temperatures could reach 111 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, prompting excessive heat warning in these zones.
Todd Shoemake of the NWS in Albuquerque said that in the first couple of weeks of June, there are already many places that are starting to see the temperatures escalating. He also mentioned southern California, southern Nevada, and southwestern Arizona, as being among the places where there are already triple-digit temperatures.
ABC News reported that amid the rising temperatures, there is a growing concern about heat in the northern New Mexico area. Accordingly, it is possible that the thunderstorms on Monday could eventually lead to flash floods in the burn scar of the 2022 Hermits Peak Fire, which altered the landscape of Mora, San Miguel and Taos.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Bulgaria's Sixth Vote In Three Years Set To Quash Hopes For Change
-
Seoul Says Will Resume Loudspeaker Propaganda Against North
-
UN To Declare That Both Israel, Hamas Are Violating Children's Rights
-
Deadly Landmines Pose Hidden Threat In Libyan Capital
-
'You Saved The World': WWII Veterans Shine On D-Day
-
US Opens Doors For Antitrust Investigations Into Tech Giants Nvidia, Microsoft, OpenAI
-
'Europe In Miniature': Welcome To Baarle, World's Strangest Border
-
Japan To Build Anti-tourist Fence At Mount Fuji Viewpoint
-
World's Richest Have Never Been So Wealthy: Study
-
Armed Syrian Kurdish Women Stand Guard Over Precious Wheatfields