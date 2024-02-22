AT&T Suffers Massive Service Outage Across US
Many Americans awoke Thursday morning to find they did not have cell phone service -- or they overslept because their phone is their alarm.
That was the result of a massive network outage by AT&T, which prevented customers from making calls, texting and accessing the internet through their devices. There were also issues with 911 call centers and emergency alarm systems that persisted into the work day.
"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning," AT&T said in a statement. "We are working urgently to restore service to them. "We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."
Although T-Mobile and Verizon were not directly impacted, there were issues with their users contacting AT&T customers. Verizon said its network is operating normally, as did T-Mobile.
"We did not experience an outage," T-Mobile said in a statement. "Our network is operating normally."
Please check back for more details on this breaking story
