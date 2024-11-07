Taliban Official Mocks US for Rejecting Kamala Harris: 'Americans Are Not Ready to Hand Over' Country 'to a Woman'
The Taliban has faced ongoing scrutiny over its treatment of women
A Taliban official mocked American political dynamics, expressing their surprise over the U.S. reluctance to elect a female leader as president while saying the country was "not ready" for a woman in power.
After Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, the Taliban shared hopes of restoring relations with the U.S. considering its resistance to elect Vice President Kamala Harris, a woman, into power, Barron's reported.
"Americans are not ready to hand over the leadership of their great country to a woman," Inamullah Samangani, head of the information and culture department in Kandahar, said in a post to X.
The Taliban's comments about women have long sparked widespread criticism, especially from women's rights advocates.
After regaining control of Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban has faced ongoing scrutiny over its treatment of women, especially when it comes to education and employment. Despite efforts to negotiate with the U.S., the Taliban remains unrecognized by any government.
As a new administration takes office, experts speculate its approach to engaging with the Taliban will likely focus on balancing security concerns surrounding human rights issues.
Originally published by Latin Times
