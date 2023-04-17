KEY POINTS A Taylor Swift fan held up a sign during the singer's concert in Tampa, Florida, asking if she was fine

Newly single Taylor Swift is doing fine.

Many of Swift's fans have been wondering how she was feeling after it emerged earlier this month that she and her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn had called it quits.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old singer appeared to subtly give fans an update on how she's doing while on stage in Tampa, Florida, for her "Eras" tour show.

During the concert, a fan held up a sign that read, "You OK?" while Swift was performing her hit single "Delicate."

A video of the moment, which was shared via TikTok, showed the Grammy winner responding by giving the fan a firm thumbs-up gesture.

Swift's response brought some relief to her fans, who were happy to know she was fine and that someone cared to ask.

"The only time holding up a sign was fine," one person commented on the clip.

Another wrote, "That's all I want to know! [I don't care] if they're together, on a break, over, [whatever]. The tabloids had a freakin' field day, but not one asked if she's happy/OK."

"This is so cute [because] be honest we're all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment," a third Swiftie wrote.

"I'm glad she replied because I'm worried and I hope she's alright. She knows we care so much about her," another person commented

However, others were not convinced and didn't find the fan's move of asking the singer about her private life during her performance appropriate.

"OK, signs aren't cool at Taylor's shows, but mad respect to them for immediately lowering it when she responded," one commented.

Another wrote, "No one realized how sarcastic that thumbs up was. Like, she was not impressed."

"Taylor just wanted them to put the sign down," a third person added.

"I think she was mad. Yup. 'It doesn't mean I'm broken 'cause of a breakup. Stop it,'" another opined.

Earlier this month, multiple outlets, including Entertainment Tonight, confirmed that Swift and Alwyn parted ways "a few weeks ago" after six years together. The split was amicable, and "it was not dramatic," according to ET.

An unnamed source told People that the pair split because of the "differences in their personalities," adding that Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

Alwyn reportedly didn't like the limelight and struggled with his then-girlfriend's "level of fame and the attention from the public," the insider claimed.

"The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart," the tipster added.

The "All Too Well" hitmaker and the "Conversations with Friends" star were first romantically linked in 2017. However, fans, speculated that they first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala and had been dating for months before their romance made headlines.