Taylor Swift's fans believe that the singer may have hinted at her single status a week ago.

News broke Saturday that the "Shake It Off" hitmaker and her boyfriend of six years, British actor Joe Alwyn, called it quits a few weeks ago.

When the split hit social media, Swifties began to speculate that the Grammy winner hinted at the breakup when she swapped her opening "Folklore" track from "Invisible String" to "The 1" during her "Eras Tour" show in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, Page Six reported.

"Invisible String," which tells the story of a happy relationship, is believed to be dedicated to Alwyn, while "The 1" is about a breakup and features her reminiscing about a former lover.

One fan shared a video on TikTok with the caption, "Realizing why Taylor switched out 'Invisible String' for 'The 1."'

In the clip, the fan can be seen crying to the lyrics of "The 1," which include, "It would've been fun if you would've been the one."

Another fan wrote over a video of herself, "This was not the Easter egg I was hoping for this weekend."

"Changing 'Invisible String' to 'The 1' may have been more intentional than we thought, but I also refuse to believe it's true," the TikTok user added in the caption, referring to Swift and Alwyn's breakup.

The clip also features a portion of Swift's "The 1," in which the artist sings: "It's another day waking up alone / But we were something, don't you think so?"

"Realizing the breakup might be why Taylor switched the setlist from 'Invisible String' to 'The 1,'" a third TikTok user wrote in a different video.

Swifties took to the comments section of the videos to share their thoughts on the split news. Some said they refuse to believe the news of the split since Swift and Alwyn have not publicly confirmed it. But others were convinced that the concert Easter egg supports the breakup rumors.

"I DON'T WANNA BELIEVE THIS, it hurts too much. I'm gonna wait until Taylor speaks on it or something," one person commented on the third video.

"Wait until Taylor says something guys!! The only proof is that he hasn't been at the tour, but he's shooting a movie in L.A.," another wrote, referring to Alwyn's absence from Swift's "Eras Tour" shows so far.

"At least eight of the songs on the set list are directly about Joe, though?" a third user pointed out.

"Someone told me it's not true and it's just to create more attention for Taylor and her tour," a different commenter claimed.

"I bet that song was way too painful to perform, causing her to switch. I wouldn't have believed had it not been for that," another added.

During her March 31 concert, attendees also noticed that Swift got choked up while performing "Champagne Problems" live.

"Taylor getting emotional during 'Champagne Problems,'" a TikTok user captioned footage from the show, in which Swift seemingly held back tears while singing and playing her piano.

"Champagne Problems," which is also from "Folklore," includes subtle allusions to a breakup.

"One for the money, two for the show / I never was ready, so I watch you go," Swift sings. "Sometimes you just don't know the answer 'till someone's on their knees and asks you / 'She would've made such a lovely bride. What a shame she's f—ked in the head,' they said."

Swift and Alwyn began dating in 2016 after meeting at that year's Met Gala. However, their relationship wasn't made public until 2017.

Entertainment Tonight first reported over the weekend that the pair broke up "a few weeks ago" and that their split was "not dramatic." An unnamed insider also confirmed to People that Swift and Alwyn are over.