KEY POINTS Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly parted ways after six years together

Several Twitter users joked that Swift could date Pete Davidson following the breakup

Many of Swift's fans don't believe that the singer and Alwyn have split

Some fans are rooting for Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift.

Entertainment Tonight reported Saturday that Swift, 33, and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32, have called it quits after six years of dating. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

Though the pair have yet to publicly address the report, Twitter users wasted no time posting jokes and memes about the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker moving on from the relationship with a potential new beau: Davidson.

"I'm not saying this is going to happen but...Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson???" one Twitter user wrote.

"Pete Davidson on his way to Taylor Swift's house in Nashville after the news broke she's single now," another person wrote alongside a clip of a group of people running.

Another person shared a similar clip and tweeted, "Pete Davidson heading to Taylor Swift's house after he sees she's single."

"Pete Davidson has entered the chat," a different commenter wrote.

"We're about to see Pete Davidson in the audience of Taylor's next show," a fifth person suggested.

See more reactions below.

Pete Davidson reading the news pic.twitter.com/90tVEofcFI — Lady Noor-Hal of Clan Kryze✨ (@noorhal) April 8, 2023

Taylor Swift is now single



Pete Davidson: pic.twitter.com/jQDoDX5HRv — Cloud9ineDreams💫 (@Cloud9ineDreams) April 9, 2023

i hope pete davidson and taylor swift hook up — mar (@itsmariannnna) April 9, 2023

Other social media users, however, said they don't think the two will ever date as they're not each other's type.

"[I don't know], I don't think Pete Davidson is Taylor Swift's type... [I don't know] really though, but like..." one Twitter user commented, "the fabrics within the material simply aren't there, and I won't try to explain the science behind this any further."

"Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson will never happen. She has never dated a funny guy in her life. It's not in her track record," another wrote.

Meanwhile, some Swifties are not convinced that the singer and Alwyn are really over.

"I won't believe anything until it comes directly from Taylor or Joe, and out of respect to them, I hope all this speculation stops now," one fan wrote.

"[Swift] posted a TikTok with him in it 8 days ago. Why would she do that if they broke up weeks ago?" another asked.

Swift and Alwyn kept their relationship private since they began dating in 2016. In October 2022, an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was "doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong."

However, the outlet reported this week that Swift and Alwyn broke up "a few weeks ago." The split was amicable and "it was not dramatic," according to ET.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," an unnamed source told the outlet of the "Boy Erased" actor's absence from Swift's ongoing "The Eras" tour, which is heading to Tampa, Florida, next week.

An unnamed source close to the pair also confirmed the split news to People.

Meanwhile, Davidson has been romantically linked to his "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" co-star Chase Sui Wonders over the past several weeks after the pair were seen packing on the PDA and kissing during outings together.

Last month, multiple outlets reported that the couple was involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills after being photographed enjoying a vacation together in Hawaii. No one was injured in the car crash.