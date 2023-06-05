KEY POINTS Taylor Swift and Matty Healy broke up after realizing they are not compatible, according to reports

Swift's pals are reportedly not surprised their whirlwind romance fizzled out

The "Anti-Hero" singer reportedly had fun with Healy, but it was always casual

Taylor Swift is single again.

People and Entertainment Tonight reported, citing unnamed sources, that Swift and Matty Healy have called it quits after fueling romance rumors for about a month.

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," an anonymous source told ET, adding, "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

An unnamed insider also confirmed to People that the "Anti-Hero" songstress and the 1975 frontman "are no longer romantically involved."

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual," the source claimed.

Swift and Healy have not publicly addressed the split reports.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

The outlet noted that Healy said during a January concert, which Swift was attending, that he would stop kissing random people in the crowd. However, during The 1975's performance in Denmark this weekend, Healy locked lips with a security guard, possibly suggesting he is single.

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, first sparked romance rumors in early May following her split from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

They had been spotted together multiple times, including at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on May 15 with Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Kendrick Lamar and Florence Welch.

Healy had also attended all six of Swift's "Eras Tour" shows in Nashville and Philadelphia. He was seen at the concerts with Swift's dad and celebrity pals Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid.

Last month, Swift gave a rare update about her life as she was being linked to Healy. While performing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 20, she shared her emotional state before introducing her song "Question...?" from her 2022 LP "Midnights."

"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium, according to footage shared on TikTok. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

She continued, "It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Days later, the pop superstar and Healy were spotted kissing at the members-only venue Zero Bond in New York City.

Reports of their split come less than a week after Azealia Banks slammed Healy and claimed Swift could do better in a series of scathing posts on social media.

"Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He's not on the level of powerful p— u worked HELLA Hard to build," the rapper wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Ugh, this dude is a full incel. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white c—-ie mountain, sis."

Banks also called out Healy for laughing at the racist and fatphobic jokes aimed at Ice Spice when he appeared in a since-removed episode of "The Adam Friedland Show" in February.