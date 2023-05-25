KEY POINTS Taylor Swift and Matt Healy reportedly kissed during an outing with her pals in the Big Apple

Swift and Healy also reportedly kissed backstage during her shows if she had time

Swift and Healy have been spotted in multiple outings weeks after her split from Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy fueled dating rumors as they were spotted kissing, according to reports.

Swift has been linked to the 1975 musician weeks after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. The singers haven't addressed the real score between them, but several sources claimed to Us Weekly and People that they have seen them kissing each other in separate instances.

An unnamed source told People that Swift and Healy have continued to spend time with each other. They were seen packing on the PDA at the members-only venue Zero Bond in downtown New York City Wednesday.

Swift was taking a break from her tour, and she was joined by her pals Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley and her fiancé, Jack Antonoff — one of Swift's longtime collaborators. An unnamed onlooker told the outlet, "Taylor and Matty were kissing."

Another anonymous insider said that the "Anti-Hero" singer was also seen kissing Healy backstage during her concert. Healy has been spotted multiple times during her "The Eras Tour" in Nashville and Philadelphia.

"Matt is attending several of Taylor's shows, and when he's backstage, they'll kiss if she has time," the source alleged to Us Weekly, noting that they are "moving fast" and "spending a ton of time together."

The rumored couple has been seen multiple times after they were photographed hanging out together and holding hands at various hotspots in the Big Apple.

"They really enjoy each other's company and want to spend as much time together as possible," the tipster continued, noting that they have reconnected after a "brief" fling years ago.

Healy and the "Shake It Off" hitmaker were first linked in 2014 after she was spotted at a few of his band's concerts. They didn't address the rumors at the time, but Healy spoke about it two years later.

"I was, for a very short time, immersed in a celebrity world that I found confusing and scary. At that time, I had fears of being 'somebody's boyfriend' ... before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right," he told Elle in 2016.

"I didn't even date Taylor, but the media's incessant and brutal obsession with her has meant that even a guy who DIDN'T DATE HER has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he's inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles 'shade.' It's really sad."

Meanwhile, Swift told fans while performing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 20 that she was happy with her life. She didn't confirm her romance with Healy and instead thanked her fans before singing her song "Questions...?" from her 2022 LP "Midnights."

"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," Swift said. "It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Healy mentioned in a previous interview with KROQ's "Klein/Ally Show" for Audacy's DTS Sound Space that he worked with Swift for a "Midnights" collab. However, their song didn't make it to the album "for reasons that are not to be criticized."