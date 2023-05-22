KEY POINTS Taylor Swift performed at Gillette Stadium for her "The Eras Tour" in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Saturday

Swift told fans she was very happy before singing her song "Question...?" from her LP "Midnights"

Swift and English singer-songwriter Matty Healy first sparked dating rumors all the way back in 2014

Taylor Swift is happy with her life without confirming if she's already off the market.

Swift's "The Eras Tour" has continued amid the reports that she had already broken up with Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years. Their split made headlines last month, and just weeks after their separation, she got romantically linked to Matty Healy.

While performing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Saturday, the 33-year-old singer opened up about her emotional state before introducing her first surprise song of the evening, Us Weekly reported.

"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before," Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium, per footage shared on TikTok. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

She continued, "It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."

The Grammy winner went on to play "Question...?" off her 2022 LP "Midnights." She did not explain further what made her so happy, but the award-winning singer had been linked to Healy, 34, since early May.

He was spotted hanging out with the "Valentine's Day" star in New York City and has attended several shows of her "The Eras Tour."

While Swift said the song "Question...?" brought back happy memories, Healy previously said in his interview with KROQ's "Klein/Ally Show" for Audacy's DTS Sound Space that he worked with Swift for a "Midnights" collab. But it didn't make the album "for reasons that are not to be criticized."

"She's amazing," he said of the "Anti-Hero" songstress.

Meanwhile, Swifties were happy with what they heard from Swift, especially since many were concerned after her breakup with Alwyn.

"I love her so much. I'm so happy she's so happy," the fan who shared the video wrote in the caption.

"That is more personal info than we have gotten from her in 9 years," another commented with a face with tears of joy emoji.

"My literal heart omg [loudly crying face and red heart emojis] I'm just happy she's so genuinely happy rn," another fan added. Another wrote, "It makes me happy that she's happy."

"She's happy and deserves it...be happy for her," a different fan opined.

Swift and Healy sparked romantic rumors weeks after her split from Alwyn when they were spotted arriving at her condo in Nashville, Tennessee, following her tour stop in the city. The sighting was followed by multiple outings.

However, according to Us Weekly, Swift was first linked to the 1975 frontman in 2014 when she was spotted at a few of his band's concerts. However, they didn't address the rumors.

Two years later, Healy reflected on the frenzy of being linked to Swift.

"I was for a very short time, immersed in a celebrity world that I found confusing and scary. At that time, I had fears of being 'somebody's boyfriend' ... before even being recognized for my music or presence as a person in my own right," he told Elle.

"I didn't even date Taylor, but the media's incessant and brutal obsession with her has meant that even a guy who DIDN'T DATE HER has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he's inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles 'shade.' It's really sad."