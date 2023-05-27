KEY POINTS Taylor Swift started her new song "You're Losing Me" with a sigh

The singer's fans believe she shed light on her split from Joe Alwyn in the new track

Swift cleared her throat at the beginning of "Ready For It," which fans believe is her first song about Alwyn

Taylor Swift's fans are sharing their theories about her relationship and breakup with her ex Joe Alwyn after the singer dropped a new song Friday.

Fans think that Swift shed light on the final months of her relationship with the British actor as well as their split in her newly released vault track "You're Losing Me," which details the gradual growing apart in a relationship.

While the singer has yet to confirm whether the song — off of "Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)" — is about Alwyn, the pair called it quits earlier this year after more than six years of dating, and Swift is known for writing songs about her relationships, Page Six noted.

"Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?" she sings in the new track, according to Genius. "I'm getting tired even for a phoenix / Always risin' from the ashes / Mendin' all her gashes / You might just have dealt the final blow."

In addition to drawing meaning from the melancholy lyrics, some fans pointed out the difference in the way Swift began "You're Losing Me" and "Ready For It," a song from her 2017 album "Reputation" that Swifties believe was her first track about Alwyn, whom she began dating in 2016.

"Someone on Tumblr said that Taylor's first song about Joe starts with her clearing her throat and the last one ends with a sigh," one wrote on Twitter.

"[In] 'Ready For It,' she clears her throat to introduce her love to Joe," another fan speculated. "[In] ['You're Losing Me'], she gives a sad sigh that she doesn't even want to sing the song but feels she has to."

"The sign at the beginning... How is nobody talking about that? Like, that says so much #Yourelosingme," another tweeted.

"The little *sigh* she takes before she starts singing is actually where I was already sobbing. Taylor Alison Swift, come here, let me give you a hug," another added.

Some fans also noted the contrasting lyrics of "You're Losing Me" and "Cornelia Street" from her album "Lover," which appears to detail the early days of their love story.

"And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends," Swift sings in the 2019 track.

But in the chorus of her new track, Swift sings, "Stop, you're losing me / I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore for you / 'cause you're losing me."

"From 'I hope l never lose you' to 'You're losing me,' l feel sick," one fan tweeted.

Swifties also speculated that the bridge of the pop superstar's newly released song may contain hints about what led to her split from Alwyn.

"I'm the best thing at this party / And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her," Swift sings. "And I'm fading, thinkin' / Do something, babe, say something (Say something) / Lose something, babe, risk something (You're losing me) / Choose something, babe, I got nothing (I got nothing) / To believe, unless you're choosing me."

In addition to "Ready For It" and "Cornelia Street," Swift has penned numerous other tracks across five albums that fans believe contain references to Alwyn and document their love story over the years, according to People.

In "End Game," Swift is speculated to be singing about wanting their relationship to last, while she seemingly references Alwyn's "ocean blue eyes" and English accent in "Gorgeous."

In "The Lakes," Swift sings about wanting to escape the limelight and head to the lakes to be with her "muse," which many fans think is a nod to the actor.

An anonymous source previously told People that the "differences in their personalities" led to Swift and Alwyn's breakup earlier this year.

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the tipster claimed, noting that "ultimately" the pair "weren't the right fit for one another."

Swift has since been romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. The pair were spotted sharing a kiss during a night out in New York City Wednesday, People reported, citing an unnamed eyewitness.