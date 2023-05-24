KEY POINTS The teen said that he was inspired by the Nazis and that they "have a great history"

He told authorities he had been planning the attack for six months and detailed his plans in a "green book"

The teen told authorities he would "kill the president" to achieve his goal of seizing power

A 19-year-old from Missouri accused of deliberately crashing his vehicle into a barrier in the White House allegedly told authorities that he admires the Nazis and wanted to "seize power" and "kill the president."

The teen, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, flew from St. Louis to Dulles International Airport on a one-way ticket Monday, NBC News reported, citing court documents released Tuesday.

In a statement of facts filed in federal district court in Washington, D.C., a Secret Service agent said Kandula rented the U-Haul truck immediately after arriving.

At around 9:35 p.m. Monday, Kandula drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk near the White House and slammed it into a metal barrier north of the mansion twice before officers from the United States Park Police took him into custody, the documents stated.

When confronted about a flag with a swastika he removed from his backpack, Kandula told Secret Service agents that he bought the flag because he was inspired by the Nazis and that they "have a great history," according to the documents.

Kandula also said that he "admires their 'authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order,'" court documents showed.

The documents said that Kandula allegedly told authorities that he had been planning the attack for about six months and that he detailed his plans in a "green book."

His goal, the documents said, was to "get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation."

"When agents asked how Kandula would seize power, he stated he would 'kill the President if that's what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way," the documents stated.

FBI agents were seen entering and leaving Kandula's home in Chesterfield Tuesday.

Police found no records of any complaint against Kandula or any calls for service to his family home, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Capt. Daniel Dunn.

Kandula's schoolmates described him as quiet and unassuming and said they never expected he would do such a thing.

"I didn't see him as off-putting or anything like that," Pranav Nagila, Kandula's schoolmate who was a year ahead of him, told NBC News. "He just seemed like a chill person."

Kandula was charged with depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000, according to a criminal complaint.

After appearing in Washington, D.C., Superior Court Tuesday, Kandula is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear if Kandula has a lawyer.