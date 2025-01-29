A teenage Philadelphia Eagles fan died after falling from a light pole while celebrating the team's NFC Conference Championship that is sending the NFL team back to the Super Bowl.

18-year-old Temple University student Tyler Sabapathy died Tuesday after being rushed to a hospital after falling from the light pole during celebrations Sunday night.

"The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic," University President John Fry said.

"There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler's family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him."

Sabapathy was a member of the university's club gymnastics team and had won more than 120 medals in competitions.

The Toronto native was majoring in exercise and sport science.

"Once again, we extend our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to those closest to Tyler, especially his parents and siblings. He will be deeply missed," Fry said.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders to advance to Super Bowl 2025 where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are seeking to win an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl.