Tessa Thompson is not a fan of some traditional staples.

The "Thor: Love and Thunder" star revealed while at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party Sunday night that she has never tried a hamburger.

"I've never had a hamburger in my life," she told a reporter for Vanity Fair. When asked if she is vegetarian, Thompson said, "No."

"I eat other things, I've just never had a hamburger," the "Passing" actress added before joking, "It's the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim."

Additionally, she shared that she just "recently" tried an egg for the first time. However, she wasn't impressed by it.

"I had never had one of those. I don't think they're great," she said.

When the reporter mentioned that there are a lot of ways to enjoy eggs, Thompson said, "That's the problem with them. It's like, pick a lane."

But while she isn't a fan of hamburgers and eggs, Thompson said she can't get enough of potatoes.

"I love potatoes," she said.

Thompson's comments came on the heels of the release of her new movie, "Creed III," where she stars as Bianca, the wife of famous boxer Adonis Creed, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan. The "Black Panther" star also directed the third installment of the franchise.

In a recent interview with Refinery29, Thompson shared that she and Jordan attended couple's therapy in character to prepare for the film.

"The line sometimes between character and us get blurred because we bring so much of what we're exploring personally to the characters in general," she explained. "I'll say it was an early experience in couples therapy for us both [personally], but it was as these characters, which is very weird. But I think it reminded us of our own personal lives that going to therapy, even when a relationship is good, can be a good thing if you're trying to just sharpen communication and figure out how someone works. It's useful in so many relationships."

Thompson added that in the "eight [or] nine years" they have been filming "Creed" movies, they witnessed the various stages in each other's lives and relationships and ended up talking about them during therapy.

"So therapy ended up starting at work and getting more personal. Also, it was a chance for us to really talk to a couples therapist and understand what are some of the things young parents who are trying to balance their own dreams and aspirations? What are the themes that you see? What are the things they might be up against? What might be their impediments to happiness or success as a couple? That was really fascinating also to hear from her and bring that into the stew," she added.

"Creed III" is now playing in theaters.