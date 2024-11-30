As of November 1, hospitals in Texas are required by an executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott to ask patients if they are citizens of the United States. The order aims to assess the healthcare costs tied to undocumented immigrants in the state to then request federal reimbursements.

Abbott signed the order back in August, claiming that Texas "absorbs a large percentage of the costs associated with medical care for individuals who are not lawfully in the United States." Concerns from organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas emerged right off the bat, with fears that the new requirement may discourage undocumented residents from seeking necessary medical attention.

One of the most popular critics of the order was Tony Pastor, an adult congenital cardiologist at Texas Children's Hospital & Baylor College of Medicine who went viral a couple of weeks ago after he posted a TikTok encouraging his followers to ignore the citizenship status question.

"We were told today that people do not actually have to answer the question," Pastor said. "So my proposal to everyone who's seeing this is, just know that you do not have to answer this question." He also added: "wouldn't it be amazing if everyone who comes in doesn't answer it, and really messes with whatever data they're looking for?"

Although the video from his account has since be deleted, it's still circulating online:

TEXAS DOCTOR GOES VIRAL, URGES PATIENTS TO SKIP CITIZENSHIP QUESTION



Houston physician Dr. Tony Pastor's TikTok video advising patients to skip U.S. citizenship questions at hospitals has gone viral, with 1.2 million views and over 246,000 likes.



Pastor criticized Abbott's...

Governor Abbott, however, has since responded to the viral video with a veiled threat at the institution to which Pastor answers to, stating that "there will be consequences for failing to follow the law in the Order":

Hey Texas Children's Hospital & Baylor College of Medicine this doctor is putting your Medicaid & Medicare funding at risk. ou better think twice & have crystal clear records. There will be consequences for failing to follow the law in the Order.

https://t.co/g11ot8genv — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 25, 2024

Besides calling on migrants to refuse to answer the citizenship question, Pastor's video also noted how Abbott's executive order negatively affected health worker's environments: