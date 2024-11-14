A GOP congressman is encouraging his fellow Republicans to get in line behind President-elect Donald Trump, and fully embrace the mission of the former president, "whatever it is."

In an MSNBC appearance at the Capitol, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) emphasized party unity under Trump.

"There's no question he's the leader of our party," Nehls said. "So now he's got a mission statement, and his mission, his goals and objectives - whatever that is - we need to embrace it. All of it. Every single word."

"If Donald Trump says jump three fight high and scratch your head," Nehls continued, "We all jump three feet high and scratch our heads. That's it."

An army veteran and former law enforcement officer, Nehls military background shone through in the cadence and sentiment of his message.

Nehls unequivocal statement of support comes amid media and political scrutiny as Trump assembles his cabinet. He is not the only Republican to publicly commit to party leadership. Wednesday, Markwayne Mullins (R-OK) cast aside his public disavowal of Matt Gaetz after Trump announced the former Florida congressman as his pick for Attorney General.

The Presidential Cabinet is comprised of at least 16 positions including the Vice President and heads of 15 executive departments, but the President may elevate White House staff positions to Cabinet-rank at his discretion.

