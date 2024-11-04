The longtime pastor of a Texas megachurch shockingly declared his support for Kamala Harris for president, admonishing Donald Trump as 'habitually lying and criminally convicted.'

In a surprise announcement, Wm. Dwight McKissic Sr., the senior pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, declared his support for Democrat Kamala Harris for president, despite his conservative values.

I've been speaking up for those like me who're horrified at the thought of Donald Trump returning to the White House, yet because of tradition, associations, socio-economic-religion connections, simply cannot verbalize their disgust with Trump. I'm speaking up for those who have... — Dwight McKissic (@pastordmack) August 21, 2024

McKissic, who once strongly aligned with the GOP for its pro-life stance and opposition to same-sex marriage, criticized the current state of the Republican Party, noting that it "abandoned its long-standing call for a national abortion ban" and removed language defining marriage traditionally.

"Republicans have changed," he wrote. "I don't even recognize the Republican Party anymore."

"The party I knew and loved would have never chosen as its nominee the adulterous, childish, habitually lying and criminally convicted Donald Trump," McKissic said in a denunciation of the former president.

He went on to note evangelical leaders' condemnation of Bill Clinton for his sex scandal. "It's astonishing to see these same leaders ignore Trump's many sex scandals and ignore that he was found liable in court of sexually abusing a woman."

McKissic praised Harris' character and competence, calling her a "woman of integrity" who "leads with love." He emphasized his belief that Harris would never "incite her supporters to commit violence," contrasting her with Trump, whose rhetoric he said has been linked to multiple violent incidents.

"For better or worse, I am a man who votes my convictions," McKissic wrote, saying that with neither party aligning with his social beliefs, he's now focused on candidates' character. He concluded: "Under no circumstances would I ever hire Donald Trump."