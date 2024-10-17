An attempted armed robbery at a Texas pizzeria took a turn when employees fought back, subduing the perpetrator and asking him at knifepoint if he would prefer "prison or death," according to a report.

Richard Curtis, 19, allegedly entered Marco's Pizza in Austin, Texas, at around 7 p.m., and handed a note to an employee demanding cash, flashing a gun in his waistband.

After seeing the weapon, one employee took matters into his own hands and placed Curtis in a chokehold. During the struggle, the manager joined in and took the gun from Curtis' possession and attempted to fire it, Fox 7 reported.

The gun malfunctioned, but that only prompted the manager to use the handle as a weapon. At one point during the altercation, the manager grabbed a knife from the kitchen and asked him to choose between "prison or death."

Curtis eventually surrendered and waited for authorities to arrive at the scene. Police quickly arrested Curtis, who now faces aggravated burglary charges.

One employee involved in the act sustained a head injury and had to seek medical attention.