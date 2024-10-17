Texas Pizzeria Employees Give Alleged Armed Robber A Brutal Beating, Ask Him If He'd Prefer 'Prison Or Death'
Employees at Marco's Pizza fought off the alleged armed robber, taking his gun and hitting him with it
An attempted armed robbery at a Texas pizzeria took a turn when employees fought back, subduing the perpetrator and asking him at knifepoint if he would prefer "prison or death," according to a report.
Richard Curtis, 19, allegedly entered Marco's Pizza in Austin, Texas, at around 7 p.m., and handed a note to an employee demanding cash, flashing a gun in his waistband.
After seeing the weapon, one employee took matters into his own hands and placed Curtis in a chokehold. During the struggle, the manager joined in and took the gun from Curtis' possession and attempted to fire it, Fox 7 reported.
The gun malfunctioned, but that only prompted the manager to use the handle as a weapon. At one point during the altercation, the manager grabbed a knife from the kitchen and asked him to choose between "prison or death."
Curtis eventually surrendered and waited for authorities to arrive at the scene. Police quickly arrested Curtis, who now faces aggravated burglary charges.
One employee involved in the act sustained a head injury and had to seek medical attention.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Worms And Snails Handle The Pressure 2,500m Below The Pacific Surface
-
WHO Demands Space To Finish Gaza Polio Vaccination
-
'Age Of Electricity' Coming As Fossil Fuels Set To Peak: IEA
-
Holiday Spending Expected To Increase This Year Despite Consumers Acting 'More Cautiously'
-
India's Fireworks Boom Ahead Of Hindu Festival Of Lights
-
Hissed Off: San Juan Cat Removal Plan Prompts Outcry, Lawsuit
-
Egyptian Geese Spread Wings In France, Threatening Biodiversity
-
Cars, Chlamydia Threaten Australian Koalas
-
Can Biodiversity Credits Unlock Billions For Nature?
-
In The Colombian Pacific, Fighting To Save Sharks