When simple warnings no longer do the trick, then unconventional measures may have to be resorted too. This may be the mindset of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott when he opted to launch a massive billboard campaign that aims to act as a deterrent for Mexicans who plan or are still planning to cross into American borders.

The billboards contain messages that serve as a warning about the harsh realities that could happen to Mexicans illegally crossing the border, the moment that they take the first steps to get into American soil.

The messages include warnings that migrants could get raped or even kidnapped.

The latest move comes as President-elect Donald Trump assumes office next month.

Gov. Greg Abbott, in a news-conference on Thursday, explained that the campaign was really to "deter illegal immigration into Texas." He underscored that they have already started to put up dozens of billboards throughout Mexico and Central America.

"They give potential illegal immigrants thinking of leaving their home country – and those already on the way – a realistic picture of what will happen to them on their journey or if they illegally cross into Texas. These billboards tell the horror stories of human trafficking," the governor said.

He also highlighted that the billboards would "implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them."

While there have already been efforts, particularly through Operation Lone Star to stop illegal border crossing, the most recent measure aims to stop the "journey" from even commencing with stark warnings.

"How much did you pay to have your daughter raped?" one of the billboards ask.

"Your wife and daughter will pay for the trip with their bodies," another billboard warns, as per MSNBC.

These are just some of the examples of the warnings that the controversial billboards contain.

The campaign cost approximately $100,000 and the warnings will be displayed in various languages and the signs will be installed in several countries across Central America, as well as along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the governor, their goal is not only to dishearten them from considering the possibility of crossing but to make them understand of the harsh realities attendant to border crossing.

Texas Association Against Sexual Assault CEO Rose Luna joined Abbott at the press conference and echoed the sentiment of the government.

"There is a largely unspoken sexual assault crisis impacting women and children migrating to the Texas border," she said.

"Acknowledging this issue and its profound impact on survivors is not just crucial—it is our responsibility," she added.