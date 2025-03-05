The tires were stolen from multiple Tesla vehicles at one Texas car dealership, authorities say.

The League City Police Department has been investigating the theft, which occurred at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd, according to Click 2 Houston. Authorities reported 44 tires stolen on Valentine's Day, with the thieves having attempted to steal the tires off of a 12th vehicle as well.

Some days later, on February 15, law enforcement recorded another incident of an attempt to steal tires off of a Tesla.

The cameras in the building were not recording at the time of the theft, and the cameras in the vehicles had not been recording due to being turned off.

Social media users took to online platforms to react to videos of the tireless vehicles published online.

"Damn, someone pretty much went in there and called dibs on whatever wheels they liked," said one user.

"Someone will be riding with new shoes," said another.

"Wow, those wheels and tires are SUPER expensive too. I watched a you tube video that cropped up on my feed a while back on how tires are much more expensive for EV's because the have to hold more weight. Also this seems like a pretty professional hit, it would take some logistics to carry off that many wheels and tires," added a third.

Originally published by Latin Times.