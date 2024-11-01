A Texas woman who became the victim of a random, unprovoked assault in downtown Dallas is now sharing her story after undergoing treatment for injuries sustained from the attack.

As Elizabeth Ferguson left the George Allen Courts Building where she worked downtown for her lunch break on Sept. 12, she was struck on her head from behind by her alleged assailant, 36-year-old Antonio Banks.

"Somebody was apparently going to get hurt that day, and I happened to be the one who was injured," she told FOX 4. "I went downstairs, walked through the lobby, and that's the last thing that I can recall."

Ferguson, who was knocked unconscious by the assault, experienced severe injuries as a result of the blunt force trauma she sustained from it. She was diagnosed with a severe concussion, facial fractures, skull lacerations and a spleen laceration from when she fell to the ground upon being struck.

"I don't understand why someone would feel like they needed to do something like that or had the right to do something like that or felt that it was a good thing to do," she said.

Furthermore, Ferguson is unable to recall the two days between the assault and her surgery, despite having been responsive during that period of time.

"Those entire two days are completely gone," she said. "It's my understanding that I wasn't unconscious the whole time that people spoke with me. Apparently, I answered some things, but I don't have any memory of it whatsoever until I was out of surgery."

Her supposed attacker, Banks, was charged with charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He has an extensive criminal record including an assault on a public servant. Banks had been on parole when he allegedly attacked Ferguson.

"He needs to be locked up somewhere. He needs to be someplace where he can't endanger anybody else," Ferguson said. "But I would like for him to have the ability, hopefully, to someday become a different person and be a person who does not resort to violence."

Banks is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $150,000 bond. However, he has been placed on a hold for his parole violation.

Originally published by Latin Times.