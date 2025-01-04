A powerful winter snow storm, described as potentially delivering the "heaviest snowfall in over a decade" to parts of the U.S., is set to impact 15 states this weekend, starting today.

The storm, fueled by a deep surge of moist Gulf air and Arctic cold, follows a relatively mild winter in many regions of the eastern U.S. so far, according to CNN.

Previous storms this season were limited to northern states, but this system's southerly track is breaking the pattern, threatening areas less accustomed to significant winter weather.

Starting Saturday, Winter Storm Blair is unleashing heavy snow, ice and rain across a 1,300-mile stretch, with cities like Kansas City, Indianapolis and St. Louis bracing for historic snowfall.

States like Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky are at risk of significant ice accumulations that could cause widespread power outages and hazardous travel conditions. Severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, are forecast for parts of the South, adding to the storm's dangers.

As the storm exits the East Coast late Monday, Arctic air will sweep in, plunging temperatures down to 30 degrees below normal across much of the U.S.

This cold is expected to persist through mid-January, potentially locking in snow and ice while posing risks of disruptions and power outages.

The 15 affected states include Alaska, California, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, Montana, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Originally published by Latin Times