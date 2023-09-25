KEY POINTS A South Korean rapper-songwriter previously left mid-performance to go backstage

Twenty-year-old South Korean rapper and songwriter Seo Dong-hyeon, professionally known as BIG Naughty, recently appeared as a guest on the 49th episode of the YouTube series "HeyNews" by Kang Ji-young on Sunday.

During his interview, he revisited his previous controversy of leaving his performance at the "Tone & Music Festival" last June. After singing the line "I'm in love," BIG Naughty left mid-performance for about 30 seconds to go backstage and was spotted kissing his alleged girlfriend before returning to the stage to continue his performance.

He got criticized for his allegedly unprofessional behavior. After apologizing live, the South Korean artist posted an apology letter.

노래는 여친 위한 노래야 무대도 아직 안끝나고 여친랑 뽀뽀하러 갔어 팬들이 바보처럼 널 기다렸음 리얼 ㄹㅈㄷ무대#BIGNaughty #빅나티 #서동현 pic.twitter.com/Am4i8I6Dxm — zzzz0822cb (@dyhu66688) June 5, 2023

In his interview with Kang Ji-young, he confirmed that the girl was indeed his girlfriend. He also clarified that leaving in the middle of his performance was never planned and that it was because he became completely immersed in his emotions while performing the song he had completed just the day before the show.

"[Kissing my girlfriend] just happened naturally as I drew the picture of a cool stage performance," he explained, adding, "It was a rash act that I did without thinking. I again apologize," per the English translation by Allkpop.

Kang Ji-young also asked him if the main character of his song "Vancouver" was the girl involved in his controversy, which he confirmed. "Yes, that's true."

The first lines of the song, which he released in May 2022, say:

"It's been six years and 100 couple days

Since you left here, I'm getting paranoia

'Cause you're still here, always in my voice

Yeah, I'm on tour, following your voice"

Just recently, BIG Naughty released "Vancouver 2." It starts with the lyrics, "Hey, girl. It was nine years. Every night without you was a nightmare," and ends with a promise and assurance.

"I'll go to Vancouver twice a year. So don't cry, my day one, my bae, my uno... I won't let you down. I won't leave you alone," the lyrics say.

"Vancouver 2" is a song "for everyone in long-distance love," per the text in the closing clip of the music video.

BIG Naughty first garnered attention when he appeared in the rap competition series "Show Me The Money 8" in 2019. In 2021, he signed with H1hgr Music and released the EP's "Bucket List" in 2021 and "Nangman" in 2022.

Some of his other songs include "Lovey Dovey" featuring meenoi, "Beyond Love" featuring 10CM, "The Purge," "Just 10 centimeters" and "Romance Symphony" featuring CHANGMO and Jay Park, among many others.