Thai BL (Boys' Love) actors Newyear (Kitiwhut Sawutdimilin) and Both (Nattapong Chinsoponsap), who have been dating for 11 years, recently announced their engagement via their personal social media accounts.

On Sept. 14, Newyear took to X, formerly Twitter, to share that he and Both are officially engaged.

"I love you forever. Let's be together until death [do us part]. I say yes from the first day we [met]," Newyear captioned his post and added a heart and ring emoji.

Newyear's post has since garnered over 880,000 views, 9,900 retweets and 20,000 hearts, with fans celebrating the new season of his relationship.

มีไม่กี่คนที่เห็นคุณค่าในตัวเรา มีคนที่รักเรา คนที่บอกรักเราทุกวัน คนที่คอยใส่ใจเรา เอาใจเรา คนที่คอยถามเราเสมอว่า ชอบไหมที่มีเค้าอยู่ด้วย i love you forever let's be together until we die apart, i say yes from the 1st day we meet❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/aDWSy8TWGD — NEWYEAR (@helloimnewyear) September 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Both posted their couple photo in London with the caption, "I'm yours. No refunds! Happy anniversary, my ❤️," on Instagram.

Newyear then responded and commented, "Endless love. Love you so much."

Couple photos of Newyear and Both were also shared on an online forum in South Korea with the news of their engagement. Users in the online forum left congratulatory messages for the newly-engaged couple.

"I thought they were Koreans. Be happy to both [of you]," one user commented. Another stated, "Wow! 11 years! They dated for a long time."

"I came here thinking they must be Korean, but they weren't. I'm jealous of them for loving each other for such a long time," commented a third user.

"I've been following this couple on Instagram for a while. They finally getting married!" gushed another user.

Newyear and Both are popular for their roles in several Thai BL drama series. In 2021, they appeared together in the Thai BL drama series "Top Secret Together," which tells the story of five couples with concealed secrets.

The Thai BL couple also runs a YouTube channel together, BothNewyear Official, which currently has over 541,000 subscribers.

According to My Drama List, Newyear is an actor, emcee and internet idol. He completed his degree in performing arts at Srinakharinwirot University.

The 28-year-old Thai celebrity has starred in different Thai dramas, including "I Am Your King," "What the Duck Season 2: Final Call," "Top Secret Together" and "Saneha Stories Season 4."

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Both is an actor, dentist, VJ and model, per My Drama List. He reportedly studied dentistry at Chulalongkorn University.

Like his fiancée, he also starred in "Saneha Stories Season 4," aside from "Top Secret Together."

Thai actors Both and Newyear got engaged after 11 years of being together. pic.twitter.com/aEozKKZGN6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

On Wednesday, Pop Base shared the news of Newyear and Both's engagement on X.

The tweet has been viewed over 3.3 million times, with over 7,800 retweets, 59,900 hearts and almost 700 replies.

Non-Thai BL drama fans who saw Pop Base's tweet shared their curiosity about the newly engaged couple. Many congratulated the couple as well.