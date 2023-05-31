KEY POINTS Gloria Richards earns up to $167 per hour while working as a nanny to billionaires' kids

The off-Broadway actress said her nanny gig makes up 80% to 90% of her annual income

RIchards' agency said her willingness to travel and "extraordinary personality" became her selling points

An off-Broadway actress is supplementing her income by spending half of each year taking care of millionaires' and billionaires' children.

Gloria Richards, 34, told CNBC that she receives up to $167 per hour, or $2,000 per day for 12 to 15 hours of work, as a nanny to children of the ultra-wealthy and that her nanny gig accounts for 80% to 90% of her annual income.

Aside from childcare, Richards, who has been working as a nanny to the ultra-wealthy for more than 10 years and typically works with roughly 10 families at a time, is also responsible for coordinating children's educational and social calendars.

She said that while on the job, she has traveled the world by private jets and yachts, driven Porsches and Teslas, and attended toddlers' birthdays where iPads are party favors.

"I could nanny for, like, two months at the top of the year, and I'd be fine for the rest of the year," Richards told the outlet.

"What feeds me is being able to work so closely with these kids," she added.

Richards explained that rather than clean up spills or prepare meals, her job responsibilities were mainly to be a social coordinator and, often, an emotionally supportive mother figure to neurodivergent children who have absent and complicated parents.

She did not name any of the clients she's worked for but shared with CNBC that some of her past employers were famous actors whom she never formally met. She said she's also seen other clients buying homes on layovers and eating single bites of $3,200 steaks.

Richards also claimed that one of her clients listed their child in an Italian boarding school under her last name.

"I've had full-blown interviews where [parents] are like, 'We're looking for someone to raise our kids,'" she claimed. "They tell me they had kids to pass on their trust funds, [and that] 'I'll hang out with them after boarding school when they can drink.'"

When she was starting out as a nanny, Richards said she had no idea what to charge or how to secure regular clients. She later learned the nooks and crannies of her work when she went to Madison Agency, a household staffing firm in New York.

According to Jackie Mann, Madison Agency's director of operations, Richards' willingness to travel and passion for working with neurodivergent children became her edge.

Mann added that Richards has the "extraordinary personality" needed for working with the ultra-wealthy.

The household agency helps Richards make sure she gets her money on time, after she worked for clients who allegedly cut off her pay or her international phone plan and completely neglected her previously agreed-upon work hours.

Richards revealed that when she begins working with her new clients, she gradually shares her personal stories to build trust with them. But Richards said she still has to be on guard.

"I've had families go through an immense amount of grief in the public eye. I'm watching their divorces or deaths within the family," Richards said.

"Sometimes I'm literally a shoulder to cry on. A second later, they'll turn on me," she claimed.

Richards, a Black woman, said racial dynamics also affect her work, claiming: "[T]here are many times that I'm working for white families, and by the time the kids are six or seven, they have very specific thoughts about people who look like me."

With her years of experience, Richards said she makes sure to set firm boundaries on how much and when she's willing to work, and when she's off the clock.

She added that she has to be "very mindful" that despite the intimate nature of her work, it's still a job.