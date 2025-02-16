Probationary employees across several federal health agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday were notified of their termination through nearly identical letters. The letters informed them that their positions would be ending, marking a widespread reduction in staffing within these agencies.

The letter, which was obtained by CBS News, stated: "Unfortunately, the Agency finds that you are not fit for continued employment because your ability, knowledge, and skills do not fit the Agency's current needs, and your performance has not been adequate to justify further employment at the Agency."

The letter was signed by Jeffrey Anoka, the acting head of human resources for the Department of Health and Human Services. According to one health official who spoke with CBS News, thousands of these termination letters were sent out on Saturday.

Approximately 1,300 probationary workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making up about 10% of the agency's workforce, were terminated on Friday, according to reports from the Associated Press and NPR.

Workers were also terminated at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where a significant number of nurses from the NIH Clinical Center were let go, with Reuters reporting the layoffs based on information from anonymous sources. These cuts have raised concerns about the potential impact on the organization's operations, as some facilities may be forced to shut down or reduce services due to severe staffing shortages.

The first wave of terminations primarily affected employees in their first year of federal service, though not exclusively, as these probationary workers lack the same appeal rights that longer-serving employees possess when facing termination. In addition to these layoffs, approximately 75,000 federal workers accepted buyouts offered by President Trump, contributing to the overall workforce reduction. Together, these cuts account for nearly 4% of the federal government's total workforce of 2.3 million employees, significantly impacting the structure and size of federal agencies.

Termination notices were distributed to more than 60 probationary employees across several different departments and work groups, impacting a range of areas including the offices of general counsel, special education and rehabilitation services, and federal student aid. These layoffs affected employees in various roles, further contributing to the widespread reductions across federal agencies.

Dozens of employees have been placed on administrative leave, according to reports from several outlets, including the Washington Post. This action is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion positions from the federal government. The move has sparked concern among many who view it as a significant shift in how such roles are valued and integrated within government agencies.

The IRS is preparing to lay off thousands of workers next week, according to two sources who spoke with Reuters. While the exact number of employees to be fired isn't clear, the agency, which grew to around 100,000 workers under the Biden administration, includes about 16,000 probationary employees. This increase in staffing was meant to improve the IRS's ability to audit corporations and wealthy taxpayers. However, these layoffs could affect the IRS's ability to process tax returns in the near future.