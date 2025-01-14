As the clock ticks down to a possible TikTok ban in the U.S., creators are flocking to Chinese social media app RedNote in search of a new platform for their content.

As of Monday, RedNote claimed the No. 1 spot on the Apple App Store for free apps, overtaking even TikTok's own photo-sharing app, Lemon8, and OpenAI's ChatGPT, CNBC reported.

Viral Memes: The TikTok Refugees

As Americans migrate to RedNote, memes have begun to spread about the so-called "TikTok refugees."

The situation has become increasingly ironic, with users flocking to a Chinese app even as the U.S. government seeks to ban TikTok over concerns of data theft by China. Users are laughing at the paradox of trying to avoid one Chinese app by embracing another.

Me on my way to download this rednote app to get closer to my chinese spy: pic.twitter.com/5W02LLSVHs — 𝓵𝓲𝓿 (@snoozedyou) January 13, 2025

Lmao at thousands of people downloading Rednote (the version of tiktok that is actually owned by China) to spite the U.S. government, finding themselves having lovely interactions with the millions of Chinese citizens on the app & inadvertently undoing decades of U.S. propaganda. pic.twitter.com/2OVe06tTpz — abby (@abby4thepeople) January 13, 2025

One content creator, known as allieusyaps, shared on Monday that while they're "OK" with TikTok's potential ban, they're not "going back to Instagram and Facebook." Instead, they've decided to embrace RedNote.

The creator joked, "Look, I might not have a job in the next week, but we about to learn Mandarin, baby!"

Another TikTok creator, Krystan Walmsley, posted a short tutorial on how to set up and personalize a RedNote account. She described the app as "so cute" and expressed excitement about exploring the new platform.

What Is RedNote?

Known as Xiaohongshu in China, which translates to "little red book," RedNote combines elements of Pinterest and Instagram. Launched in 2013, it has become one of the fastest-growing platforms in China. RedNote focuses on short-form content, much like TikTok, which has helped it gain popularity.

RedNote currently boasts over 300 million monthly active users, and it's valued at more than $17 billion, according to the Financial Times. The platform has raised over $900 million in funding and employs more than 2,000 people.

The app's success and similarities to TikTok have made it an appealing alternative for creators looking for a new platform to reach their audience.

TikTok Ban Debate

The potential TikTok ban in the U.S. has been a contentious issue for months. In April, U.S. Congress passed a bipartisan bill that could lead to a ban unless TikTok finds a new owner.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the bill and seemed to lean in favor of the U.S. government's stance, which argues that TikTok poses a national security threat due to its ties to China.

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have repeatedly denied these accusations. The company is currently challenging the potential ban in the Supreme Court, arguing that it violates the free speech rights of its U.S. users.

Chief Justice John Roberts remarked during the hearing that Congress' actions were "not about expression" but about stopping Chinese control of the platform.

"Congress doesn't care about what's on TikTok," Roberts said during oral arguments. "They don't care about the expression. That's shown by the remedy. They're not saying TikTok has to stop. They're saying the Chinese have to stop controlling TikTok."

Justice Elena Kagan also emphasized that the law only targets a foreign corporation, which doesn't have First Amendment rights.

What's Next For TikTok?

As the legal battle continues, the future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain. With a new presidential administration set to take office on Jan. 20, it's unclear whether President-elect Donald Trump will continue efforts to ban the app. Trump attempted to ban TikTok back in 2020.