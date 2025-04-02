Social media users are posting short videos to TikTok, showing off their new vehicles after replacing the Teslas they previously owned as boycotts against the company's billionaire CEO Elon Musk continue.

"Got rid of my #tesler today!!! Girl, bye! 👋 Hello to my new Porsche Macan 4S EV. #byetesla #byeelon," one user captioned her video, which has since garnered more than 289,000 views.

Users are posting videos of their new cars to the song "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift, sharing their decision to get rid of their Teslas and avoid any kind of association with Musk.

"Bye bye Tesla 👋🏼," another user captioned their video.

"Bye Tesla, hello Rivian!" wrote another user, who exchanged their Tesla for a Rivian, another American electric vehicle company.

Other users took to the comments of these videos to criticize Tesla and Musk and share their support for the trade-ins.

"This is like the only boycott that's making a difference and it's because the people who have the money to buy a tesler are the ones who can afford to get rid of it and I absolutely LOVE IT," wrote one commenter.

"Now THAT's an upgrade," concurred another.

"When they said 'lib no longer care about the environment, they are trading in their teslas' they forget that so many other brands have electric vehicles. Still care, just won't support Elon," one user said.

"This makes my Elon-hating heart so happy," another wrote.

The use of a Taylor Swift song in these videos appeared pertinent considering that Swift and Musk were previously embroiled in a feud after the pop star took to her social media platforms to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris last year. Meanwhile, Musk poured millions of dollars into the campaign of President Donald Trump.

"Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," Musk posted in September mocking Swift, who self identified as a "Childless Cat Lady" in her endorsement post for Harris.

Originally published on Latin Times