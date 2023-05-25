KEY POINTS Tina Turner died of natural causes in Switzerland after years of battling various illnesses

Turner had intestinal cancer, stroke, high blood pressure and kidney failure

She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 when her second husband donated one of his kidneys

Tina Turner's rep confirmed the cause of her death.

Turner's death made headlines Wednesday. A day after the announcement, her rep confirmed with Daily Mail the cause of her death. The legendary musician had reportedly died of natural causes.

It was presumed that she died due to her health. The 83-year-old singer had battled multiple illnesses for years.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement to People. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

Today revisited the "What's Love Got to Do with It" singer's health struggles. According to the outlet, before her death, she suffered intestinal cancer, stroke, high blood pressure and kidney failure. Shee also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from her previous marriage to Ike Turner.

Turner had been public about her illnesses. She opened up about them in her memoir "My Love Story," released in 2018.

"I've been on such a wild roller-coaster in the four years since my wedding that even I have difficulty keeping my medical catastrophes straight," she said.

According to Turner, she was diagnosed with high blood pressure in 1978. She admitted that she didn't think much about it because both her mom and sister had it.

Additionally, she had learned to live with it and even thought being in the "high" range was normal. However, her body eventually felt it, and it affected her performance.

"I believed that my body started to react to working with high blood pressure and the medication, and that was the reason I couldn't hit my notes," she said.

Her unmanaged high blood pressure eventually led to a kidney problem and damaged her heart. She learned that she only had 35% kidney function, which eventually dropped to 5%. She underwent dialysis to get healthy enough for a kidney transplant.

She also spoke about her stroke in October 2013, just three months after she wed her second husband, Erwin Bach, in her book.

"I woke up suddenly and in a panic," the iconic singer wrote. "A lightning bolt struck my head and my right leg — at least that's how it felt — and I had a funny sensation in my mouth that made it difficult for me to call out to Erwin for help. I suspected it wasn't good, but it was worse than I ever imagined. I was having a stroke."

In 2017, Turner underwent an organ transplant. Her German music executive husband, Bach, offered her one of his kidneys.

"I was lucky that Erwin offered to donate one of his kidneys to me. It was the first step to kidney transplantation, a very complex procedure," she said, per CBS News.