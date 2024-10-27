Republican Lawmakers In Florida Rush To Condemn Trump Rally Speaker Who Called Puerto Rico 'Island Of Garbage'
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe was given a slot ahead of President Trump at the event
Some Republican lawmakers in Florida quickly attacked jokes a speaker made about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on Sunday evening.
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe was given a slot ahead of President Trump at the event.
"I don't know if you know this but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe told the crowd.
"This joke bombed for a reason. It's not funny and it's not true," Sen. Rick Scott said on X. "Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I've been to the island many times. It's a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island."
"Disgusted by @TonyHinchcliffe's racist comment calling Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values," Rep. María Elvira Salazar said on X. "Puerto Rico sent 48,000+ soldiers to Vietnam, with over 345 Purple Hearts awarded. This bravery deserves respect. Educate yourself!"
Democratic lawmakers also condemned Hinchcliffe.
"As a Puerto Rican, I am tempted to call Hinchcliffe racist garbage but doing so would be an insult to garbage," Rep. Richie Torres, a New York Democrat posted on X.
A short time after Hinchcliffe's joke, superstar Puerto Rican recording artist Bad Bunny shared a video on social media of Kamala Harris giving her plans for Puerto Rico and endorsed her.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
JD Vance Hails 'Patriot' MAGA Voter Who Reportedly Screamed 'D--khead' At Poll Worker, Ripped Off Her Shirt
-
Trump Trashes Harris-Backer Beyoncé: 'Buh'
-
January 6 'Poop' Statue Outside US Capitol Scathingly 'Honors' Rioters Who Stormed Building
-
Commonwealth Presses UK To Atone For Brutal Past
-
New York City May Give Pet Owners Paid Time Off To Care For Sick Animals
-
Chair Of Global Plastics Talks Pledges Deal Next Month
-
Global Business Web Behind Malaysia's 'Houses Of Horror' Youth Homes
-
East DR Congo Grapples With Chinese Gold Mining Firms
-
Climate Change Worsened Deadly Africa Floods, Scientists Say
-
IMF Predicts Slightly Slower Global Growth In 2024 And 2025