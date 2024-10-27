Some Republican lawmakers in Florida quickly attacked jokes a speaker made about Puerto Rico at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on Sunday evening.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe was given a slot ahead of President Trump at the event.

"I don't know if you know this but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe told the crowd.

"This joke bombed for a reason. It's not funny and it's not true," Sen. Rick Scott said on X. "Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I've been to the island many times. It's a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island."

This joke bombed for a reason. It's not funny and it's not true. Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on… https://t.co/b00eYWkx85 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) October 27, 2024

"Disgusted by @TonyHinchcliffe's racist comment calling Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values," Rep. María Elvira Salazar said on X. "Puerto Rico sent 48,000+ soldiers to Vietnam, with over 345 Purple Hearts awarded. This bravery deserves respect. Educate yourself!"

Disgusted by @TonyHinchcliffe’s racist comment calling Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.'



This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values.



Puerto Rico sent 48,000+ soldiers to Vietnam, with over 345 Purple Hearts awarded. This bravery deserves respect.



Educate yourself! — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) October 27, 2024

Democratic lawmakers also condemned Hinchcliffe.

"As a Puerto Rican, I am tempted to call Hinchcliffe racist garbage but doing so would be an insult to garbage," Rep. Richie Torres, a New York Democrat posted on X.

Tony Hinchcliffe, who is one of the speakers at Donald Trump’s rally at MSG, felt the need to hurl a racist insult at the people of Puerto Rico: “there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”



As a Puerto… pic.twitter.com/WJNQmw0lDt — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 27, 2024

A short time after Hinchcliffe's joke, superstar Puerto Rican recording artist Bad Bunny shared a video on social media of Kamala Harris giving her plans for Puerto Rico and endorsed her.