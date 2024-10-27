Donald Trump promised the "greatest years of the history of our country" Sunday night at his much bally-hooed Madison Square Garden rally, but his vision was marred by vile jokes about the "garbage dump" of Puerto Rico and gags about a Black voter carving watermelons for Halloween.

The event included the surprise appearance of Melania Trump, who introduced — and even kissed — her husband.

Before Trump took the stage anti-woke comedian and "Kill Tony" podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe bashed Black, Latino and Jewish voters, all important constituents in the race.

He set the low bar with a creepy joke about last month's federal sex trafficking indictment of hip-hop icon Sean "Diddy" Combs. "Every day, the Democrat Party looks more like a Diddy party!" he reportedly said to hoots.

Then came the big kicker.

"I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe guffawed. The dig was quickly attacked by Harris' campaign, and rapper Bad Bunny, who is from Puerto Rico, endorsed Harris.

To ALL Puerto Ricans, this is what this guy just said at Donald Trump's fascist gathering in Madison Square Garden. And don't forget that Trump forced Puerto Rico to wait TWO YEARS for full hurricane relief. Your vote counts. Make it for #HarrisWalz. pic.twitter.com/hNh3Ae06Iz — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 27, 2024

Hinchcliffe followed up with a gag about a Black voter in the audience "carving watermelons" for Halloween.

Trump rally speaker “jokes” about Black people “carving watermelons” pic.twitter.com/ESizvHV1Np — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

Local radio host Sid Rosenberg profanely blasted Hillary Clinton for suggesting that Trump was "reenacting" an infamous 1939 pro-Nazi rally at the Garden.

"What a sick son of a b----! The whole f---ing party [is] a bunch of degenerates," he said, likely not recognizing the irony of his insult, given his use of language.

David Rem, a childhood friend of Trump's, held up a crucifix and slammed Vice President Kamala Harris as the "anti-Christ."

Trump criminal defense lawyer Alina Habba, who represented Trump during the Stormy Daniels hush-money trialat which he was convicted of 34 felonies, walked on stage wearing a spangly sequined jacket with MAGA spelled out in varsity-style letters.

"We're going to be the ones herding sheep out of the Oval Office," she crowed.

Former Trump lawyer and ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — who's facing prosecution on election-interference charges in Arizona and Georgia and has been ordered to turn over his Manhattan condo, car and watch collection to poll workers he defamed — gushed that the Garden "the most iconic of venues in the United States."

"This is where a Republican is not supposed to come, which is why Donald Trump came here," said Giuliani, who also spoke in the Garden during the 2004 Republican National Convention.

Outside, the Democratic National Committee had arranged to flash messages on the building reading: "Trump = Cheat" and "Trump Praised Hitler." Others gathered with Nazi flag mockingly hailing the "Fourth Reich."