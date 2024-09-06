A recent study by Linkee AI reveals that the AI marketing assistant position is experiencing the fastest growth in the marketing field, with a projected job growth rate of 21%. Analyzing data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Zippia, Google job searches, and Glassdoor, the study highlights the top 10 marketing roles in demand today—one of which currently has over 50,000 openings.

Curious if your next career move is among them? Let's explore the details:

1. AI marketing assistant

Projected Job Growth: 21%

Average Salary: $46,100 to $68,500

Unemployment Rate: 4.6%

Number of Jobs (2023): 500

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 1,518

The position of AI marketing assistant currently holds the top rank as the most rapidly expanding job within the marketing sector, boasting a projected growth rate of 21 percent. Despite its relative novelty, this role has already witnessed substantial demand, with over 1,500 job openings advertised on Glassdoor.

Although online searches for this position may be less frequent, its growth trajectory underscores the escalating impact of AI in marketing. Indeed, the 2023 Future of Jobs Report published by the World Economic Forum forecasts that more than 75 percent of companies intend to adopt AI and other advanced technologies within the next five years, potentially revolutionising the way we work.

2. Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Specialist

Projected Job Growth: 19%

Average Salary: $57,800 to $76,800

Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

Number of Jobs (2023): 4,500

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 1,546

SEM specialists occupy the second position with a projected growth rate identical to that of marketing assistants, but they exhibit greater online visibility, attracting approximately 8,700 monthly job searches. Although their unemployment rate is marginally higher at 5.2 percent, the number of vacancies for SEM specialists is nearly on par with that of AI marketing assistants.

3. Marketing Assistant

Projected Job Growth: 19%

Average Salary: $39,442 to $45,000

Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

Number of Jobs (2023): 437,222

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 58,708

Marketing assistants, the most accessible role on this list, rank third in growth and boast the largest number of job openings by a significant margin, with over 58,000 positions currently available on Glassdoor. This role is a common entry point into marketing and continues to be in demand.

4. Market Research Analyst

Projected Job Growth: 13%

Average Salary: $49,980 to $68,230

Unemployment Rate: 3.2% (lowest on the list)

Number of Jobs (2023): 68,600

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 2,137

Market research analysts provide a degree of job stability, characterised by the lowest unemployment rate among the roles listed. This position is highly sought online, receiving approximately 45,000 monthly searches, reflecting the strong interest stemming from its stable growth and competitive salary range.

5. Marketing Strategist

Projected Job Growth: 12.5%

Average Salary: $64,440 to $86,261

Unemployment Rate: 4.6%

Number of Jobs (2023): 98,831

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 9,675

With nearly 100,000 job openings in 2023, marketing strategists play a pivotal role in determining business direction. This position exhibits a high search volume of approximately 49,000 searches per month and offers a competitive salary range, making it one of the most desirable roles on this list.

6. Channel Marketing Manager

Projected Job Growth: 10%

Average Salary: $68,446 to $91,295

Unemployment Rate: 4.6%

Number of Jobs (2023): 5,000

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 93

Channel marketing managers occupy the sixth position with a projected job growth rate of 10 percent. Although it is a specialised role with only 5,000 available positions, the higher salary range makes this job attractive, especially for experienced marketers.

7. Merchandiser

Projected Job Growth: 8.42%

Average Salary: $55,707 to $76,450

Unemployment Rate: 8.2% (one of the highest in the ranking)

Number of Jobs (2023): 132,868

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 2,353

Merchandisers boast a substantial number of job openings, with over 130,000 positions available, but they face a higher unemployment rate of 8.2 percent. Although there is a consistent demand for this role, its lower job security may deter some potential candidates.

8. Event Marketing Manager

Projected Job Growth: 8%

Average Salary: $50,000 to $108,000

Unemployment Rate: 12.4% (highest in the ranking)

Number of Jobs (2023): 132,000

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 5,518

Event marketing managers have the highest unemployment rate within this category, at 12.4 percent, yet they continue to experience consistent demand, with approximately 5,500 job openings advertised on Glassdoor.

The salary range for this position is notably broad, extending from $50,000 to over $100,000, and is influenced by the professional's level of experience and the scale and complexity of the events managed.

9. Product Marketing Manager

Projected Job Growth: 7%

Average Salary: $122,553 to $157,243 (highest on the list)

Unemployment Rate: 4.6%

Number of Jobs (2023): 46,521

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 22,955

Product marketing managers occupy the ninth position but hold the top salary rank, potentially earning between $122,000 and $157,000. The demand for this role is evident in the 22,900 job openings advertised on Glassdoor, making it a lucrative but highly competitive field.

10. Marketing Manager

Projected Job Growth: 6.79%

Average Salary: $99,935 to $130,753

Unemployment Rate: 4.6%

Number of Jobs (2023): 300,258

Job Openings (Glassdoor): 50,893

Marketing managers conclude in the top 10, with over 300,000 positions available nationwide and a respectable projected growth rate of 6.79 percent. This role continues to be one of the most coveted within the marketing industry, with nearly 51,000 vacancies and a competitive salary range.

A New Era Of Marketing: AI-Driven Roles

"AI is affecting many industries, including marketing. While the loss of jobs because of AI has to be acknowledged, we also see new jobs emerging," a spokesperson from Linkee.ai commented on this study.

This study and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show 21% expected growth for many AI-related jobs in different spheres, not just marketing. Many specialists learn to incorporate new tools, leading to new jobs and vacancies," the spokesperson added.

As the marketing landscape evolves, these rapidly expanding roles underscore the growing influence of AI and data-driven approaches. Whether you're just starting in the field or seeking to advance your career, these positions present exciting opportunities for growth and innovation within the ever-evolving marketing world.

Unfortunately, this cutting-edge technology is anticipated to jeopardise jobs across diverse sectors worldwide, and its effects are already becoming evident. For example, the buy now, pay later company Klarna recently laid off 700 full-time customer service agents, who have been replaced by an AI chatbot capable of performing their tasks effectively.