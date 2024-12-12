Executives in suits earn dollars running into millions, but the earning potentials aren't only restricted to those. Blue-collar jobs may lack the glitz, but the time has come when they can make you just as rich as white-collar job holders.

Here's the rub: A study by Resume Genius has found that the Gen Z population is increasingly leaning toward blue-collar jobs as quick-fix solutions to their financial woes.

The survey outlined that young workers are ditching university degrees in favor of joining trade schools and on-the-job training. Eva Chan, lead career expert at Resume Genius, told Go Banking Rates that job seekers are taking advantage of government apprenticeships and community college programs that offer specialized training and pre-licensing opportunities for these careers.

Below is a list of the top 8 highest-paying blue-collar jobs of 2025:

Elevator Technicians:

With a median annual salary of $102,420, elevator technicians are leading the pack. The job's high-paying aspect is tied to its role — being available 24*7 and working in tight spaces. The basic requirement for the job is a school diploma and apprenticeship to acquire a professional license.

Power Plant Operators:

Power plant operators are responsible for managing systems that produce and distribute electricity. The job requires the professional to effectively implement safety standards and ensure a seamless supply of power. The median annual salary for the job is $85,420, and it requires a high school diploma or equivalent to be eligible for training.

Aircraft And Avionics Equipment Mechanics And Technicians:

The technicians ensure that the operations of the aircraft are running safely and look after all maintenance and repair work. They comply with the Federal Aviation Administration rules for maintenance. They are skilled to work on many types of planes and helicopters, with a group specifically trained to focus on specific parts like engines or hydraulic systems. The median annual salary for the job is $75,400.

Railroad Workers:

To make sure the trains are running on time, railroad workers are appointed. They are assigned varied tasks, such as maintaining the train schedule and controlling signals and switches in the rail yard to drive trains. Their jobs include checking trains for mechanical problems, reporting issues, and driving engines between stations. The median annual salary for the job is $73,580.

Boilermakers:

Those who build, inspect, and install large boilers and tanks are called boilermakers. They construct and weld boiler tanks, check systems for leaks or flaws, and use blueprint interpretation to decide item location. They also clean vats, replace broken parts, and repair them with specialist tools and welding equipment. Boilermakers earn a median annual salary of $71,140, putting them in sixth place on the list.

Construction And Building Inspectors:

To make sure that buildings are safe and adhere to laws, construction and building inspectors are essential. In addition to reviewing building plans and blueprints, they also evaluate construction sites to track progress and ensure HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems are up to code.

Inspectors have the power to stop work if required and utilize specialized equipment to find problems like leaks, bad wiring, or structural flaws. In addition, they take pictures, keep thorough records, and write reports on the results of inspections. The job offers a median annual salary of $67,700.

Electrical And Electronic Installers And Repairers:

Those with hands-on repair and maintenance skills can make about $67,220 a year. Workers in this profession need to be adept at using contemporary technology like wireless networks, sensors, and smart diagnostics to thrive. Electronics technicians usually need a high school degree in addition to practical experience or the completion of an apprenticeship program.

Wind Turbine Technicians:

With a median yearly pay of $61,770, wind technician employment possibilities have increased due to the growing demand for wind energy. With a 60% rise in employment vacancies anticipated between 2023 and 2033, the field is predicted to grow rapidly. One can become a wind technician by completing a technical training program at a technical school or community college, which is followed by extensive on-the-job training.