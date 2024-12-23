Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has commented on online discussions surrounding Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, calling some of the rhetoric "extraordinarily alarming."

@facethenation The social media rhetoric surrounding UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing is "extraordinarily alarming," says DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, telling Margaret Brennan the agency is seeing a national trend of narratives of hate and anti-government sentiment accompanied by "personal grievances and the language of violence." "I still am alarmed, though, by the heroism that is being attributed to an alleged murderer of a father of two children on the streets in New York City," Mayorkas adds. ♬ original sound - Face The Nation

"The rhetoric on social media following that, that murder is extraordinarily alarming," Mayorkas told journalist Margaret Brennan on CBS News show "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "It speaks of what is really bubbling here in this country, and unfortunately we see that manifested in violence, the domestic violent extremism that exists."

"I still am alarmed, though, by the heroism that is being attributed to an alleged murderer of a father of two children on the streets in New York City," Mayorkas later added.

Following the death of Thompson, users took to social media to share stories of insurance claims being denied, discussing instances where they or a loved one were unable to obtain necessary medical care.

Once Mangione was revealed to be a prime suspect in Thompson's murder, users again flooded social media with posts praising Mangione for his actions, as well as his physical appearance.

"We've seen personal grievances in the language of violence, accompanying or being a part of those narratives," Mayorkas added of the positive comments being made about Mangione online.

Mayorkas also declined to respond when asked if he considered Johnson's shooter to be a terrorist.

"First of all, let us take a step back and note the tremendous tragedy. A father of two children, a family man was murdered in New York City in cold blood, first and foremost," Mayorkas told CBS.