A Democratic legislator mocked President-elect Donald Trump for taking orders from billionaire Elon Musk, who she stated is acting as an "unelected President".

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) mocked Trump for allowing Musk to seemingly sway congressional decisions during a CNN interview with anchor Jim Acosta after he posted about the stop-gap spending bill to X (formerly Twitter).

"This bill should not pass," wrote the Tesla CEO.

This bill should not pass https://t.co/eccQ6COZJ4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Acosta mentioned the post to Lee, further inquiring about her thoughts on Musk's authority.

"What are your thoughts on all of this? What's the feeling among Democrats right now? Who's in charge, is it Elon Musk? Is it Donald Trump?" asked Acosta.

"It appears that Elon Musk is trying to take the role as an unelected president. And in fact, Donald Trump, it appears, is following his orders," Lee responded.

Acosta also pointed out that, following Musk's reply to Ramaswamy's original post, Trump took to Truth Social to echo Musk's sentiments regarding the Republican-backed spending bill.

"....Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH. If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF. It is Schumer and Biden who are holding up aid to our farmers and disaster relief," the President-elect wrote.

"THIS CHAOS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING IF WE HAD A REAL PRESIDENT. WE WILL IN 32 DAYS!" Trump continued.

Lee is not the only legislator to state that Musk is the real authority behind the incoming Trump administration.

"President Musk this morning made it clear - with all his vast government experience, which is basically, he became rich on the federal government - that he doesn't want Republicans to pass this. And seemingly, Vice President Trump kind of backed him up at that point," said Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to CNN. "And what it says about the politics is this is going to be a messy 4 years."

Other Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, have also concurred with Lee's sentiments.

The US Congress this week came to an agreement to fund our government.



Elon Musk, who became $200 BILLION richer since Trump was elected, objected.



Are Republicans beholden to the American people? Or President Musk?



This is oligarchy at work. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 19, 2024

It’s clear who’s in charge, and it’s not President-elect Donald Trump.



Shadow President Elon Musk spent all day railing against Republicans’ CR, succeeded in killing the bill, and then Trump decided to follow his lead. pic.twitter.com/feDiAXe8yp — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 18, 2024

