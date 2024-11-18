Florida's top newspaper has issued a warning concerning their home state House Representative Matt Gaetz, urging that he "must never become America's attorney general" after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for the top job.

Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly after Trump nominated him to join his administration as Attorney General. While serving in Congress, Gaetz faced a series of investigations, including allegations of sexual misconduct and ethical violations, though he was never charged.

As the battle of Gaetz's appointment nears, the Sun Sentinel's editorial board emphasized that if the Senate allows this nomination to pass, it would be a failure of constitutional responsibility.

"For senators to allow Gaetz to become attorney general through a recess appointment would be a complete abdication of the Senate's constitutional advise and consent responsibility. Gaetz, who has called for defunding the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies, should be kept as far as possible from the Justice Department," the paper read.

Trump's nomination of Gaetz has drawn criticism from both sides, with legal and advocacy groups mobilizing against the move and Senate Democrats strategizing to block a recess appointment.

The Senate faces a test to uphold its responsibility as the Trump administration is set to take over next year. A specific date for Gaetz's confirmation hearing has not yet been set.

